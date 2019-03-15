Farmer vs Carroll Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Tevin Farmer will make the third defense of his IBF world super featherweight title on Friday night when he takes on Irishman Jono Carroll at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

Farmer vs Carroll Preview

The tension behind this matchup has been brewing for a while, with Farmer and Carroll taking shots at each other on social media, and the trash talk hasn’t slowed down in the moments leading up to the fight.

“He’s got a world title shot on St Patrick’s weekend. He should be thanking me,” Farmer said. “He’s trying to get under my skin, but it’s impossible to get under my skin. He’s making himself look bad, and he’s stepping up to a whole different level with me. I’m A-level, and he’s going to pay.”

Since winning the vacant IBF world super featherweight title with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Billy Dib in August, Farmer has been busy. He defended his title with a fifth-round TKO against James Tennyson in October, then returned to the ring two months later for a win over Francisco Fonseca.

Still, Carroll isn’t concerned.

“I’ll do what I want with Tevin,” said the 26-year-old. “He’s a tiny little child, and I’m not afraid of him. When we meet, if he’s respectful of me, I’ll be respectful back, as that’s how I’ve been brought up. But if [he] comes talking rubbish then I’ll put him in his place. I see a fakeness in him when I see him interviewed. I see a fake person. My thoughts on him are that he wants to be liked, but he’s not. I reckon he’s arrogant. That’s the man I think he is, and I know he’s that sort of flashy person saying stupid things on Twitter.

“Tevin is a man that wants to be liked, but he plays like he’s Floyd Mayweather, but he’s not half as good as him. He has serious holes in his armor, and I am going to poke every single one of them, I’ll break him up and stop him. He’s never met a man like me in his life.”

Carroll won the first 16 bouts of his professional career before fighting to a draw against veteran Guillaume Frenois in a title eliminator in December. Still, he got his title shot and, we can finally see this burgeoning feud settled inside the ring.

Farmer, considered a significant favorite, will have the advantage of fighting in his hometown of Philadelphia.

“This is big for me, fighting as a world champion in Philly,” he said. “When does Philly hold big world championship shows? This is big — it’s a boxing town, but this is as big a show as there’s been here for a long time.”

In the co-main event, WBA and IBF lightweight champ Katie Taylor will look to add a third belt to her collection when she takes on WBO champ Rose Volante in a battle of undefeated boxers.

“This is exactly where I wanted to be when I sat down with [promoter] Eddie [Hearn] two years ago,” Taylor said. “I want to be unified champion, in big fights, at big venues, and this ticks all the boxes.”

Taylor’s goal is to become the undisputed lightweight world champion and then set up a megafight with Amanda Serrano, who has won a title in seven different weight classes.