Florida vs Michigan: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 2 seed Michigan Wolverines will play the No. 10 seed Florida Gators in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at around 5:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, you can sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services that allow you to watch CBS on your computer, phone, or streaming device:

Florida vs Michigan Preview

The Wolverines pounded No. 15 seed Montana in the opening round, 74-55.

“We were really ready for them,” Michigan freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis said, according to The Michigan Daily. “And our intensity — I felt like we were really connected.”

Michigan senior guard Charles Matthews led all participants with 22 points and 10 rebounds, going 8-of-12 from the floor. Brazdeikis scored 14 of his own and grabbed seven rebounds.

They held the Grizzlies to 20-of-60 (33.3 percent) shooting from the field and 6-of-24 (25 percent) from 3-point range.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Brazdeikis said, per The Michigan Daily. “When we play good defense it turns into offense for us I feel like. When we’re playing on defense then offensively we play good and we made stops, we got rebounds, we went out and run, we just had a lot of fun out there and I think it showed.”

Montana managed as many assists, 10, as Michigan junior guard Zavier Simpson had.

“When you got a point guard who can just find your shooters, like [sophomore guard Jordan Poole], who, he didn’t have it going,” Michigan assistant coach DeAndre Haynes said, per The Michigan Daily. “So [Simpson] will tell him, ‘Hey, be ready, I’m gonna find you.’ And then those guys are locked in, ready to shoot. Same thing with [sophomore forward Isaiah Livers]. Isaiah was open in the corner, he said, ‘Hey, be ready, I’m gonna find you.’ And that’s the type of point guard you want to play for.”

Florida led No. 7 seed Nevada by 18 points with 14 minutes remaining in their first-round matchup. The Wolf Pack rallied and trailed by two with two minutes left, but they wouldn’t score again as the Gators held of for a 70-61 victory.

“I thought we were just watching the clock and hoping a little bit,” Florida head coach Mike White said, according to the Associated Press.

White added:”They did a great job of speeding us up. They made us play a little faster. Their run was fantastic. They were getting stops, playing with a crazy amount of energy. We did just enough. We were very fortunate to hold on.”

Florida senior center Kevarrius Hayes led the Gators with 16 points and three blocks. Fellow senior Jalen Hudson, a guard, added 15 points.

“They really sped us up,” Hudson said, per AP. “We were playing too fast and making jump passes, which aren’t allowed here. With three or four minutes left in the game we were able to snap back in get into our rhythm.”