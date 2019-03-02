Gill vs Dominguez Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Jordan Gill and Emmanuel Dominguez will fight for the vacant WBA International featherweight title at East of England Arena in Peterborough, England, on Saturday.

For those who live in the United States, the fight will be live streamed on DAZN.

You can start a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch the fight live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Gill vs Dominguez Preview

The 24-year-old Gill is undefeated through 22 professional bouts, with six knockouts.

His last time out, the Huntingdon, England, native took the Commonwealth title from Ryan Doyle, winning by TKO in the seventh round.

“Nobody at all expected me to do a number on Doyle the way I did that night,” Gill said of the victory, according to Sporting News. “That was a 50-50 fight on paper and because he’d done such a good job on Reece Bellotti, a lot of people were expecting him to do similar to me and I put a stop to that right from the first bell. Anyone who is going to come at me the way Doyle did will make me look a million times better because I’m so good at picking my shots and forcing mistakes from my opponents. Ask anyone who spars with me, I’m used to sparring at such a high level that when I get in with opponents at British level, I honestly feel I’m too good for them all. I want to be knocking on the door of a world title fight in the next year to 18 months and I think Saturday’s fight can put me in a good position for that.”

The Commonwealth title won’t be on the line on Saturday.

Dominguez, 25, is only about six months older, but has 11 more pro fights under his belt (24-7-2, 16 KOs), having turned pro at 17 years old.

The Aguascalientes, Mexico, native has been knocked out just once.

“He’s been around, he’s seen a lot of things in the ring, and I don’t think he’s going to be too bothered about coming over to England and facing me,” Gill said, according to Bad Left Hook. “He’s experienced. He’s only been stopped once and that’s by a current world champion as well (Emanuel Navarrete), who just beat Isaac Dogboe for the WBO (super bantamweight) title.”

It’ll be Dominguez’s first fight in the United Kingdom. Of his 33 fights, 30 have taken place in Mexico. He’s fought twice in Honduras and once in the United States. Gill has never fought outside the UK.

“Every fight I’ve had in Mexico has been against a really tough opponent,” Dominguez said, according to British Boxing News. “I think it’s very important that I’ve got that backstory. Those tough opponents have helped me develop this massive hunger that I’ve got. I’ve come here to win and I’m carrying that belt back to Mexico.

“Jordan’s support will serve as an extra inspiration and help to drive me on. We’re over here to try and create a surprise. I’m sure I can win on Saturday night. I have a huge inspiration in the form of my family and the people close to me. It’s a real dream. It’s also a dream of mine to become a world champion. Jordan represents a real step up in class for me. I hope I can win that belt on Saturday evening.”