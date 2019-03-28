Gonzaga vs Florida State Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-3; West Coast Conference at-large) take on the No. 4 seed Florida State Seminoles (29-7; ACC at-large) in a West Region Sweet 16 matchup at Honda Center in Anaheim, California as 2018-19 NCAA Tournament action continues on Thursday evening.

Gonzaga vs Florida State Preview

Head coaches Mark Few of Gonzaga and Leonard Hamilton prepare to battle once again in the Sweet 16. Last year, as a No. 9 seed, Florida state defeated Gonzaga 75-60 to advance to the Elite Eight, where the Seminoles eventually lost to the National Runner-up, the Michigan Wolverines. The winner of this game will have the opportunity to potentially play Michigan again in the Elite Eight.

Gonzaga eclipsed 80 points in each of its first two games in the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs have been led by a trio of star players, most notable 6-foot-8 junior transfer Brandon Clarke. Clarke recorded 36 points, eight rebounds and five blocks in a 83-71 win against Baylor, joining some elite company:

PATRICKERICKSON: RT marchmadness: Brandon Clarke joined some ELITE company tonight. 👏#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/1Cdz8oLXPm — 590 KQNT (@590KQNT) March 24, 2019

Clarke has emerged in many circles as a legitimate top NBA Draft prospect. Clarke’s efficiency compares well with another certain current NBA prospect, Zion Williamson of Duke:

Brandon Clarke's 38.1 PER would be the highest of any NCAA player over last 10 years (per Sports-Reference). Except for Zion. His is 41.6. — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) March 28, 2019

Rui Hachimura (19.7 points per game) and Zach Norvell Jr. (15.1 PPG) have also contributed to the Bulldogs’ potent scoring efforts. In addition to their big three, 6-foot-10 forward Killian Tillie has re-joined the rotation, and offered a blend of size and atjleticism that can be used to combat the front line of Florida State.

Gonzaga has made three previous Elite Eight appearances. The Bulldogs, who fell short in 1999 and 2015, reached the school’s first Final Four in 2017, eventually losing in the National Championship Game to North Carolina. Florida State has three previous Elite Eight appearances (1972, 1993, 2018), and is aiming for its second straight Elite Eight berth.

The winner of Gonzaga vs Florida State takes on the winner of Michigan-Texas Tech in the Elite Eight. That game will also be played at Honda Center on Saturday, and will be televised on CBS.