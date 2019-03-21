How to Watch Gonzaga vs FDU Online Without Cable

The No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (30-3; West Coast Conference at-large) are set to take on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-13; Northeast Conference tournament champion) in a West Region Round of 64 matchup at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah as the NCAA Tournament begin on Thursday afternoon.

Gonzaga vs FDU Preview

The NCAA Selection Committee kept head coach Mark Few and the Bulldogs on the No. 1 line after all was said and done. A select few teams, namely Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan and Michigan State, rallied with strong showings down the stretch and in their respective conference postseason tournaments, but ultimately failed to upend the Bulldogs who had an impressive early-season non-conference slate to carry them into March.

Gonzaga was stunned in the West Coast Conference Championship Game by rival Saint Mary’s; the Gaels earned an automatic berth and are set to take on Villanova in a matchup of No. 6 and 11 seeds on Thursday. The Bulldogs scored less points (47) than their margin of victory against the Gaels earlier during the regular season.

Farleigh Dickinson knocked off Prairie View A&M 82-76 in a First Four Game on Tuesday to be in this position. Head coach Greg Herenda told TruTV reporters following the Knights’ win on Tuesday how proud he was of his kids.

“It’s history. It’s amazing. All the glory goes to my players and my staff. I just basically have to get out of the way more.”

Herenda continued by emphasizing the point that his kids are now a part of the mystique and history that makes March Madness what it is.

“If any of the kids that are watching this tournament — I know you want to watch (Duke forward) Zion (Williamson) and all the great ones; so do I — but these are the heroes. These are the heroes, the kids that are like the people watching TV that get better every day. And that’s why March to me is mad. It’s mad.”

The Bulldogs trio of scorers, Rui Hachimura (20.1 points per game), Brandon Clarke (16.5 PPG) and Zach Norvell Jr. (15.3 PPG) is among the best in the nation. This elite group of players has been through the grind once, and in Rui and Clarke’s case twice, before, so they will know what it requires to close out these early-tournament games. Gonzaga will have to contain FDU senior guard Darnell Edge (16.4 PPG) in order to avoid what UMBC did to Virginia last season.

The winner of Gonzaga-Farleigh Dickinson will play the winner of Syracuse-Baylor in the Round of 32 on Saturday.