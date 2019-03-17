How to Watch Selection Sunday 2019 Online Without Cable

The most important day on the calendar is finally here. Selection Sunday is upon us, and by the end of tonight we will know which 68 teams the NCAA Selection Committee will have admitted into the field of 68 for the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament.

The Selection Sunday show is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CBS on your computer, phone or streaming service via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the selection show on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV: CBS (available live in select markets) is one of 85-plus channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the selection show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

PlayStation Vue: PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include CBS (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the selection show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the selection show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Selection Sunday Preview

32 teams earn automatic bids into the NCAA Tournament for winning their conference tournament. The other 36 at-large berths are determined by the NCAA Selection Committee, which weighs in other factors including — possibly the most important one — strength of schedule.

Entering Sunday, most of the 32 automatic qualifying teams (26 as of Saturday) had already been determined. Six automatic berths were available on Sunday.

Here is the list of each conference tournament winner heading into this year’s Selection Sunday:

America East: Vermont

AAC: Cincinnati

Atlantic 10: winner of Saint Louis

ACC: Duke

ASUN: Liberty

Big 12: Iowa State

Big East: Villanova

Big Sky: Montana

Big South: Gardner-Webb

Big West: UC Irvine

Big Ten: Michigan State

Colonial: Northeastern

Conference USA: Old Dominon

Horizon League: Northern Kentucky

Ivy League: winner of Yale

Metro Atlantic Athletic: Iona

MAC: Buffalo

MEAC: NC Central

Missouri Valley: Bradley

Mountain West: Utah State

Northeast: Fairleigh Dickinson

Ohio Valley: Murray State

Pac-12: Oregon

Patriot League: Colgate

SEC: winner of Auburn

Southern: Wofford

Southland: Abilene Christian

SWAC: Prairie View A&M

Summit League: North Dakota State

Sun Belt: Georgia State

West Coast Conference: Saint Mary’s

Western Athletic Conference: New Mexico State

The Tournament field is now locked in, and there were some surprises.

To start, three ACC teams grabbed Non. 1 seeds; Duke (the No. 1 overall seed), Virginia and North Carolina. The fourth and final top seed was Gonzaga. Despite Michigan State beating Michigan earlier in the day in the Big Ten Championship Game, the Spartans were actually seeded lower than the Wolverines. Despite Villanova winning the Big East regular season and conference tournament titles, the Wildcats, and defending National Champions, were seeded No. 6, lower than Marquette, which earned a No. 5.

The Final Four and National Championship Game will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This year, each of the four regionals are at the following locations:

East Regional:

Capital One Arena — Washington D.C.

South Regional:

KFC Yum! Center — Louisville, Kentucky

Midwest Regional:

Sprint Center — Kansas City, Missouri

West Regional:

Honda Center — Anaheim, California

The remaining Round of 64 and Round of 32 game will be played at:

XL Center — Hartford, Connecticut

Wells Fargo Center — Des Moines, Iowa

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, Florida

Vivint Smart Home Arena — Salt Lake City, Utah

Colonial Life Arena — Columbia, South Carolina

Nationwide Arena — Columbus, Ohio

BOK Center — Tulsa, Oklahoma

SAP Center — San Jose, California

The last few years has been a nightmare for those Selection Sunday enthusiasts due to the way CBS has structured its coverage. This year, they are reverting back to the old way, much to the satisfaction of all March Madness fans.