Kansas vs Auburn Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 4 seed Kansas Jayhawks (26-9; Big 12 Conference at-large) take on the No. 5 seed Auburn Tigers (27-9; SEC at-large) in a Midwest Region Round of 32 matchup at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah as the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament continues on Saturday afternoon.

Kansas vs Auburn Preview

Kansas had the easiest time of any team “in danger” from Thursday, as they secured a 13th consecutive opening-game win in the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks put on, arguably, their most dominant effort of the season with an 87-point output, winning by 44 points in total. Northeastern was a popular 4-13 upset pick against head coach Bill Self and company, but that barely came to fruition as the game was never close.

Junior forward Dedric Lawson emerged as a star for Kansas against Northeastern, registering a double-double (25 points and 11 rebounds). Self knows what type of presence Lawson can have on the court as the Jayhawks look to repeat last year’s Final Four run.

“Dedric is a hard matchup for folks. If you play small like (Northeastern) did, you have a guard guarding him. And if you play big, he can play away from the basket some.”

The Memphis transfer headlines what should be a terrific one-on-one battle between him and Chuma Okeke. Lawson and Okeke are former AAU teammates:

A decade ago, Chuma Okeke and Dedric Lawson were AAU teammates on the College Park Rim Rockers. Saturday, their paths will cross again when Auburn and Kansas meet in the second round. "Yeah, I don't think Dedric's ready for Chuma." https://t.co/1lcSNTPkNU pic.twitter.com/tged5KHurQ — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) March 22, 2019

Freshman guard Devon Dotson will also be a key scorer for Kansas moving forward. Dotson finished with 18 points against Northeastern, and has averaged 16 PPG in his past five contests dating back to the regular season.

Auburn narrowly avoided disaster by edging New Mexico State 78-77 on Thursday. The Tigers almost blew an eight-point lead in the final two minutes, but head coach Bruce Pearl and the rest of the SEC Tournament champions recovered to avoid defeat. The Tigers have won eight straight games, including five in the past eight days.

Senior guard Bryce Brown (15.7 PPG this season) and junior guard Jared Harper (15.3 PPG this season) present problems on the perimeter for the Jayhawks. Kansas has struggled defensively this season, allowing on average of 70+ points in each of its nine losses. The Tigers are also a program that has more recently embraced the long ball; Auburn hit a school-record 12 three-point field goals in the win against the Aggies on Thursday.

The winner of Kansas vs Auburn will face the winner of North Carolina vs Washington in the Sweet 16. That Midwest Regional semifinal game takes place at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri next weekend, and will be televised on CBS/TBS/TNT.