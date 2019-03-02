Kansas vs Oklahoma State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 15 Kansas Jayhawks will look to keep their Big 12 title hopes alive when they visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday afternoon.

Start Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: CBS

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Preview

The Jayhawks have won an NCAA record 14 consecutive conference titles. If they’re going to win a 15th in a row, they’re going to need some help.

With three regular season tilts remaining, the Jayhawks (21-7 overall, 10-5 in Big 12 play) sit a game behind No. 16 Kansas State and No. 11 Texas Tech for first place in the Big 12. Kansas helped their cause immensely by topping the Wildcats 64-49 at home on Monday.

Kansas redshirt junior forward Dedric Lawson finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists, all game highs. His teammate, freshman point guard Devon Dotson scored 16 and added three assists.

Dotson was also instrumental in holding Barry Brown — K-State’s leading scorer at 15.3 points per game — to four points on 1-of-8 shooting. Senior guard Kamau Stokes led the Wildcats with 12 points and four assists.

“[Dotson] did a great job on [Brown],” Kansas head coach Bill Self said, according to The University Daily Kansan. “And [Brown’s] a terrific player. He and Stokes are so quick, and we let him get downhill a couple times, but he didn’t finish. He didn’t get a lot of wide open looks.”

Dotson called his team’s keeping the K-State’s guards out of the lane a “team effort.”

“I just really wanted to stay in front, put pressure on [Brown],” Dotson said, per the Kansan. “And not let him get comfortable because when he gets comfortable, he is dangerous.”

The Jayhawks broke from their typical defense by switching defenders on ball screens.

“Credit to them, they kind of switched everything,” Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber said, per the Kansan. “They had the two bigs in, then they packed it in, and you had to make the extra pass. And we’ve been so good at passing the basketball this last stretch, but we couldn’t make the extra pass or the right read.”

Jayhawks junior forward Mitch Lightfoot came off the bench to play 31 minutes, scoring nine points, grabbing five rebounds, and blocking three shots.

“We all took it as a challenge. We were all locked in,” Lightfoot said, according to the Associated Press. “Allen Fieldhouse is a hard place to play, and we all believe in that. We come in here and play our hardest.”

The Cowboys (10-18, 3-12) fell to the Red Raiders 84-80 in overtime on Wednesday night, their seventh loss in eight games.

They doubled up Texas Tech on the offensive glass (12-6) and won the turnover battle (11-7) but shot just 3-of-19 (15.8 percent) from 3-point range.

“Disappointed in the result, but I thought the kids played with great energy and great togetherness, especially with the way we played on the road Saturday (against Kansas State),” Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton said, according to the Associated Press.