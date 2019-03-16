Kentucky vs Tennessee Live Stream: How to Watch SEC Semifinal Online

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats will meet at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

The game is scheduled to start at about 3:30 p.m. ET (depending on when Auburn vs Florida ends) and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, you can still watch a live stream of ESPN on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue: PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV: ESPN is included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Kentucky vs Tennessee Preview

These squads split home blowouts during the conference regular season. They both went 15-3 in league play, but Kentucky earned the tiebreaker for the second seed by way of a superior record against the fifth-seeded Auburn Tigers; the teams had the same winning percentages against the remaining higher seeds.

Tennessee demolished the sixth-seeded Mississippi State Bulldogs to reach the semifinals. Senior wing Admiral Schofield led the Vols with 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting, adding seven rebounds, a pair of assists, and a viral dunk on Bulldogs wing Robert Woodard.

“Threes and blocks and Lamonte Turner’s defense, dunks like that, those are momentum plays,” Schofield said, according to The Tennessean. “That’s what we needed to energize us on the defensive end. When we’re doing good on the defensive end, it really flows into our offense.”

Turner shot 2-of-7 from the field for just five points, but he had eight assists, a game-high four steals, and a block.

“I think my defense excites my team and gets my team going,” the junior guard said, per The Tennessean. “They love when I’m pressuring the ball and getting steals. I think whenever you focus on defense, it gets your offense going because it takes the life out of the team.”

Junior guard Jordan Bone had a game-high nine assists with just one turnover, scoring 14 points.

“It’s energizing,” Bone said of Turner’s defense, per The Tennessean. “Just as a team, we all discussed how he was the spark and the difference-maker in the game. His defensive presence and the way he was creating off the dribble, it energizes us a team.”

In the quarterfinals, the Wildcats avenged a two-point January 5 loss to Alabama by crushing the Crimson Tide 73-55.

Freshman guard Tyler Herro scored a game-high 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting, adding six rebounds, a pair of steals, and a block. After missing five games with a knee strain, senior forward Reid Travis came off the bench to score eight points, grab seven rebounds, and block three shots in 23 minutes.

“Just the strength in having a guy when it comes time you have to go get the ball, he can physically get down there and go get it,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said, according to the Associated Press.

Wildcats sophomore forward PJ Washington scored 10 points to go with 12 rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and two steals.

“We feel really good with Reid back now,” Washington said, per AP. “I mean we still have some work to do obviously, but we feel like we can get better.