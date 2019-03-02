LA Galaxy vs Chicago Fire Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The LA Galaxy will host the Chicago Fire at the StubHub Center on Saturday in each side’s MLS regular season opener.

The match is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of FS1 via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV: Fox Sports 1 is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 95-plus live TV channels and is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports 1.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue: PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox Sports 1.

You can start a free five-day trial right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app

LA Galaxy vs Chicago Fire Preview

Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic enjoyed a stellar first MLS season, scoring 22 goals and adding 10 assists in just 27 games for the LA Galaxy. But his side barely missed the playoffs, posting 48 points and finishing seventh in the Western Conference.

Ibrahimovic, 37, told the Los Angeles Times the 2019 campaign will be a failure without an MLS Cup title.

“I want to come number one in the table, regular season, and then win the playoff,” he said. “That is a good season. So it’s a little bit tricky how you see the good — what is a good season? So we can lose a lot of games and say, ‘Yeah, but we still have a chance to make it to the playoffs.’ I don’t want to hear that. I want to hear we had a good game every game. We won every game. Like, that we are focused every game. I don’t want to come to a game and relax and say, ‘We can afford to lose this one because we’re still in the playoffs.’ That is not who I am.”

The striker is 25th all-time in professional senior club goals, with 512, and first in international goals for Sweden, with 62. He’s also the only player in history to score UEFA Champions League goals for six sides (Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, A.C. Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain) and the only one to represent seven teams in the UEFA Champions League (Manchester United).

“I am demanding from myself, and I demand a lot from my teammates,” Ibrahimovic added. “And I put a lot of pressure on my teammates, and I put a lot of pressure on myself. Because I believe in the way you’re trained is the way you play your games. And every day should be a performance — a positive performance. I mean, sometimes less good, sometimes more good, but it’s part of the game.”

The Fire are also led by an aged European star: German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, who’s entering his third season with Chicago.

The 34-year-old’s side mustered just 32 points in 2018, the fourth-fewest in the league. The year before, the Fire finished third in the Eastern Conference but got eliminated from the playoffs in the knockout round.

“Last season we had some games where we played pretty well actually but we could not really get the results out of it,” Schweinsteiger told MLSsoccer.com. “But that’s it. We need to work on our basics and our structure and the game and every part we have to improve to get back there.”