Lara vs Castano Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Brian Castano will defend his WBA (Regular) super welterweight title against Erislandy Lara at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

The main card (which features Bryan De Garcia vs Eduardo Ramirez, Luis Ortiz vs Christian Hammer and Lara vs Castano) starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Showtime. If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, you can watch the fights live on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services.

Lara vs Castano Preview

In April, Lara (25-3-2, 14 KOs) lost his WBA (Super) and IBO light middleweight titles to Jarrett Hurd, who was putting his IBF title on the line.

“I had a great fight against Jarrett Hurd,” the Cuban 35-year-old said in the final press conference before Saturday’s fight, according to Bad Left Hook. “There was a height and weight difference on fight night but that whole experience is history now. My focus is on Castaño and making this another great fight. It’s great to be a part of awards like Fight of the Year, but now I have to move on to what is next.

The defeat snapped a six-bout winning streak, which started after a July 2014 split-decision loss against Canelo Alvarez.

The Ring magazine, BoxRec, and Transnational Boxing Rankings Board all consider Lara the third-best active fighter in the 154-pound weight class.

“I just want the biggest fights,” Lara added. “There are a lot of great fighters at this weight and around it. I’m going to be ready for anyone who steps up to the challenge.

“I’m here to win and show everyone that I’m the best 154-pounder in the world. I’m going to take a big step in cleaning out the division on Saturday. I’m going to be at my best and bring home the victory.”

Castano went pro in 2012 and has won all 15 of his bouts, with 11 knockouts. The 29-year-old Argentine claimed the interim WBA super welterweight title by knocking out Emmanuel de Jesus in November 2016.

He was elevated to the regular champion when Demetrius Andrade vacated. He’s retained the belt twice, besting a pair of Frenchmen on their own turf: Michel Soro in July 2017 and Cedric Vitu eight months later.

“I’m very proud to be representing Argentina here at Barclays Center on a card of this magnitude on Showtime,” Castano said through an interpreter, according to ESPN. “I couldn’t be any happier because I know what this moment can represent to others. It’s motivation that fighters from Argentina can make it to the highest level.

“I breathe boxing, and people are going to see that on Saturday night. I’m going to show them that I’m a great boxer and I’ve prepared to beat the best. Lara is a great fighter, but we have to beat him to get where we want to go. This is the path we’ve chosen to get to that ultimate goal. I think Lara and I are both very well-conditioned and well-prepared for this fight.”