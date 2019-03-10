Liberty vs Lipscomb Live Stream: How to Watch ASun Championship Online

The Lipscomb Bisons will host the Liberty Flames at Allen Arena for the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament championship on Sunday.

Liberty vs Lipscomb Preview

Lipscomb and Liberty went 14-2 in conference play and split their head-to-head matchups, sharing the regular season title, but Lipscomb secured the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage in the tournament by virtue of a better NET rating, the NCAA’s new metric for determining team strength.

The Bisons routed No. 8 Kennesaw State and No. 5 NJIT to reach their second consecutive tournament championship game; last year they topped No. 1 Florida Gulf Coast as the No. 2 seed to reach their first NCAA tournament.

Against NJIT, Bisons senior guard Garrison Mathews led all participants with 22 points and nine rebounds, tying teammate Kenny Cooper with a game-high five assists in a 78-55 win.

“We just get out of the way and give [Mathews] the ball,” senior guard Rob Marberry said, according to The Tennessean. “He can score at will from any position. He’s an incredible player; the best player in our conference. When he gets hot like that it’s hard for a team to stop him.”

Mathews averages a team-high 20 points per game.

The Bisons held the Highlanders to 18-of-46 (39.1 percent) shooting from the field, helping their foes to 17 turnovers.

“Over the last few weeks we’ve had a lapse defensively and that’s really been our success all year long,” Mathews said, per The Tennessean. “We’ve been pretty good offensively, but defense is what we pride ourselves on. That’s really what’s been winning us games, so it feels good to get back to that a little bit.”

The Flames dispatched Jacksonville by 14 in their tournament opener, but had to fight in the semifinals to get past North Florida, who trailed by two with five and a half minutes remaining.

“Even though we led for a lot of the game, I never felt comfortable because of the way they shoot the ball, how well-coached they are and the confidence that they’re playing with,” Liberty head coach Ritchie McKay said, according to The News & Advance. “There’s a reason they had won seven in a row.”

Redshirt junior big man Scottie James led the Flames with a season-high 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting, adding nine rebounds and a pair of assists.

The forward did much of that damage while defended by Ospreys junior Wajid Aminu, the conference defensive player of the year.

“He’s a good player. He knows how to get to his point where he’s able to score,” Aminu said of James, per The News & Advance.

“I was just trying not to foul and that probably shouldn’t have been the right mindset going into guarding him, but he’s a good player and he’s able to get to his spot. Once he gets to his spot, it’s hard to stop him.”