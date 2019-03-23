Maryland vs LSU: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 3 seed LSU Tigers will play the No. 6 seed Maryland Terrapins in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at around 12:10 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, you can sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services that allow you to watch CBS on your computer, phone, or streaming device:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in select markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. Also included are TNT, TBS and TruTV, allowing you to watch every NCAA tournament game.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include CBS (live in select markets). Also included are TNT, TBS and TruTV, allowing you to watch every March Madness game.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets). Also included are TNT, TBS and TruTV, meaning you can watch every other NCAA tournament game.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Maryland vs LSU Preview

Both teams narrowly escaped upsets in the first round.

The Terrapins trailed No. 11 seed Belmont by seven with just under seven minutes remaining. They outscored the Bruins 19-10 the rest of the way for a 79-77 victory.

“I told the guys, just an honor and a privilege to be a part of a game like that this time of a year, and to come out on top makes it real special,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said, according to The Washington Post.

It was their first tournament win since 2016, when they made the Sweet 16 before falling to No. 1 seed Kansas.

“Every single fan, everybody watching us, consistently just tries to bring us down, telling us, ‘Oh, they’re going to lose. They haven’t had a postseason win in forever,'” Maryland freshman guard Aaron Wiggins said, according to the Post. “But we were able to get one tonight, and it’s an awesome feeling.”

He added: “Crazy moment to be a part of. Playing in such an intense game all the way down to the last second. Every single play counted.”

Sophomore big man Bruno Fernando had a beastly game for the Terps, scoring 14 points to go with 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a pair of blocks.

“We just tried to do everything we could, man,” Fernando said of the team’s offense in the second half, per the Post. “We ran sets. We did everything. We got transition buckets.”

LSU led No. 14 seed Yale by 16 at halftime, but the Bulldogs stormed back in the second half, cutting the lead to four with 33 seconds remaining.

“My team did a wonderful job today,” LSU freshman forward Emmitt Williams said, according to The Times-Picayune. “We stayed together. People always think just because we don’t have our head coach here that we’re supposed to break up, but that just made us stronger.”

Neither time shot well, but LSU got to the line 28 times, hitting 19 free throws. Yale went 12-of-15 from the stripe.

In the second half, Williams dove into the stands for a loose ball, taking on a spilled soda.

“It lets you know I’ll do anything for my team,” Williams said, per The Times-Picayune. “When I dove in the air, I was like, ‘Oh crap. I’m about to fall.’ I didn’t know I spilled that much soda on my jersey. I look like I went through a whole train wreck. It’s going to need a lot of bleach.

“Soda, sweat and blood. What a great combination.”