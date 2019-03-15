Michigan State vs Ohio State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Big Ten tournament quarterfinals get underway Friday in Chicago, starting with a matchup between top seed Michigan State and an Ohio State squad looking to play its way off the bubble.

Michigan State vs Ohio State Preview

In what was potentially a de-facto play-in game between two teams right on the edge of the bubble, Ohio State took down Indiana, 79-75, on Thursday.

The Buckeyes are probably in. They’re only 55th in the NET rankings, but they grade out a little bit in the more established predictive models (45th in KenPom; 44th in Sagarin), and projections have them as one of the last four in the field. The 8-12 conference record is obviously ugly, but there are probably enough positives to get them in with a weak bubble.

“Certainly I feel like our body of work speaks for itself,” Holtmann said. “Obviously Kaleb makes a difference. We saw that, I think as much defensively as offensively.”

He’s referring to sophomore forward Kaleb Wesson, who missed three games–all losses for the Buckeyes–for an unspecified violation. But he returned on Thursday, piling up 17 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks in the win over Indiana.

Still, even if the Buckeyes are safe, they probably aren’t feeling overly confident. But they can change that with a win over the Spartans on Friday.

“Hope we’re in,” senior guard Keyshawn Woods said. “We win tomorrow, we’re definitely in.”

Of course, that’s easier said than done, as Michigan State won both head-to-head meetings this year. They did one with offense, scoring 86 in a nine-point win in Columbus in January, and did the other with defense, forcing the Buckeyes into nearly as many turnovers (15) as made field goals (18) in a 62-44 drubbing in February.

“They’re terrific. They’re an elite team, can get to a Final Four, can win a national championship,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said about MSU. “They’re deserving of everything that’s come their way. We’ll need to play exceptional basketball for 40 minutes.”

Most believe the Spartans are locked into a two seed at this point, but if they run the table here in Chicago, there’s a legitimate chance they can jump up to the one-line–especially if Duke and Kentucky join Gonzaga as teams to not win their conference tournament.

The winner of this one will face the winner of No. 13 Nebraska and No. 4 Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.