How to Watch Michigan vs Montana Live Stream for Free

The No. 2 seed Michigan Wolverines will take on the No. 15 seed Montana Grizzlies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

The game is scheduled to start around 9:20 p.m. ET (after conclusion of Florida vs Nevada) and will be televised on TNT. But if you don’t have cable, you can sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services that allow you to watch TNT on your computer, phone or streaming device:

TNT is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. Also included are TruTV, TBS and CBS (live in select markets), allowing you to watch every NCAA tournament game.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include TNT. Also included are TruTV, TBS and CBS (live in select markets), allowing you to watch every March Madness game.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including TNT. Also included are TruTV, TBS and CBS (live in select markets), meaning you can watch every other NCAA tournament game.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Michigan vs Montana Preview

Montana and Michigan met in the first round of last year’s NCAA Tournament. The Grizzlies took a 10-point lead four minutes into the matchup before the Wolverines roared back for a 61-47 victory.

“I thought we played well against them early last year, we just fell apart in the second half,” Montana senior Bobby Moorehead said in a press release, according to the Great Falls Tribune. “That’s encouraging. I know they have a lot of the same guys back, we have a lot of the same guys back, so I’m excited. I think it will be a good matchup.”

This year, the Grizzlies repeated as the Big Sky regular season champions and the conference tournament champions.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said in a press release, per the Great Falls Tribune. “We’re excited to be in the tournament two years in a row now. We talk about setting a precedent. We made it, now it’s just ‘Go play the best basketball you can play on the biggest stage.'”

The Grizzlies have one of the most efficient offenses in the country, ranking eighth out of 353 Division I teams in field goal percentage (49.7), ninth in 2-point field goal percentage (56.8), and 25th in 3-point field goal percentage (38.2).

Moorehead is one of four Montana seniors who played in last year’s clash with Michigan. A fifth, Donaven Dorsey, missed last season after undergoing hip surgery.

Guards Ahmaad Rorie and Michael Oguine, now seniors, scored 15 apiece for the Grizzlies. Michigan guard Charles Matthews, also a senior this year, led all participants with 20 points.

While Montana’s coming in hot, the Wolverines enter the tournament having suffered a third defeat to in-state rivals Michigan State, this time in the finals of the Big Ten Tournament.

“We felt really good about ourselves, really confident,” freshman forward Iggy Brazdeikis said after the 65-60 loss, according to The Michigan Daily. “But yes, (this was) definitely the toughest (loss to Michigan State) especially because it was the championship game as well.”

The Wolverines surrender 58.6 points per game, the second-lowest mark in the nation, and they hold opponents to 39.9 percent shooting, ranking 20th.

The Spartans shot 22-of-55 (40 percent) in the tournament championship, but went 9-of-23 from 3-point range (39.1 percent).

“You waste possessions on offense, defense, you’re probably gonna lose,” Michigan head coach John Beilein said, per The Michigan Daily. “I loved the way we fought hard. We stayed in there, we kept our poise for the most part. But it wasn’t good enough to win.”