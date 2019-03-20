How to Watch NC Central vs NDSU Basketball Online Without Cable

No. 16 seeds the North Carolina Central Eagles and the North Dakota State Bison will meet in the Final Four at University of Dayton Arena on Wednesday.

NC Central vs NDSU Preview

The Eagles finished third in MEAC play with a 10-6 mark, but they won three straight in the conference tournament to win their third consecutive tournament title.

“I’m just thankful that we all came and went to war together,” senior center Raasean Davis said after the team’s 50-47 victory over the Norfolk State Spartans in the finals, according to The News & Observer. “Most of all I’m just thankful for another opportunity to do this at a Division I level. I’m thankful we were able to get it done for a third year in a row.”

Davis grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds in the tournament championship to go with eight points, two assists, and a pair of blocks.

NC Central blew a pair of layups on their first possession and didn’t score in the game’s first two minutes. They trailed 32-22 at halftime, then opened the second period with a 12-0 run.

“I was extremely disappointed in our execution in the first half,” NC Central head coach LeVelle Moton said, per The News & Observer. “I can’t say publicly what I said to them in the locker room, but we just had to do a better job of executing. That’s what we do, we execute.”

NC Central shot just 18-of-50 (36 percent) from the field, but held the Spartans to 16-of-47 (34 percent). The Eagles didn’t hit a shot from the floor in the final four minutes, but held their opponents without a field goal in the last 2:23 of action.

“Defense wins games anyway,” Davis said, per The News & Observer. “As long as we were locked in on the defensive end and limited them to one shot, that was our key thing, making sure they didn’t get multiple chances at the rim. I feel like we did a pretty good job.”

Like the Eagles, North Dakota State also had the third-best record in their conference, the Summit League, and won three in a row to take the conference tournament title.

On Sunday, the Bison got together to learn their tournament draw.

“You dream of this moment,” NDSU junior guard Tyson Ward said, according to the Grand Forks Herald. “A couple of years ago in high school, watching the Selection Show, and now getting a chance. It’s every college basketball player’s dream. Wow, we’re here. You can’t explain it; it’s just a moment you’ll cherish the rest of your life.”

Ward grabs a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game. He’s second on the team in points (12.3) and assists (2.3) per contest. Fellow junior guard Vinnie Shahid leads the team in both categories (12.8 points and 2.7 assists per game).

“To see North Dakota State on the screen and to see North Dakota State on my chest is an amazing feeling,” Shahid said, per the Herald. “It happened so fast. We weren’t expecting it to come up so fast. We’re excited to play North Carolina Central and we’ll go from there.”