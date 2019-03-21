How to Watch NCAA Wrestling Championships Online

The 2019 NCAA Division I wrestling championships will take place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from March 21-23.

Coverage of the national championships will be televised on ESPNU (Thursday at Noon ET, Friday at 11 a.m. ET, Saturday at 11 a.m. ET) and ESPN (Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, Friday at 8 p.m. ET, Saturday at 7 p.m. ET). But if you don’t have cable, you can watch ESPN and ESPNU on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

2019 NCAA Wrestling National Championships Preview

The Penn State Nittany Lions won it all a year ago. The 2019 Big Ten champs have three No. 1 seeds in this year’s tournament, the most of any school: Bo Nickal at 197 pounds, Mark Hall at 174, and Jason Nolf at 157.

Nickal, a senior, is a three-time All-American, a three-time national finalist, and a two-time national champion, though that was all accomplished as a 184-pounder. He’s 25-0 at 197 pounds.

“You only get to wrestle in the national tournament four times, if you’re lucky. This will be my fourth time, and that’s it,” Nickal said, according to the Centre Daily Times. “I just want to make the most of it, and regardless of whether I’ve (already) wrestled the guys or not, I hope that I can go out there and focus on giving 100 percent of my effort and just enjoying it, because at the end of the day, that’s all I can ask of myself.”

Hall won it all as a freshman then lost in the finals a year ago. The junior is 26-0 this year, which includes a victory over Zahid Valencia of Arizona State, who bested him in last year’s championship match.

“I feel like I’m wrestling the best of my career right now,” Hall said, per the Centre Daily Times. “I just feel like these last couple matches, events, I brought my best wrestling. So I’m just excited to keep it going.”

Nolf, a senior, is a three-time All-American and the two-time defending national champ. He has 59 pins in his career, a school record.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are the only other school with multiple No. 1 seeds: freshman Daton Fix (31-1), at 133 pounds, and senior Derek White (28-1), a heavyweight.

“Wrestling in the NCAA tournament is something I’ve dreamed of doing,” Fix said, according to The Oklahoman. “I’m gonna go out there and give it my all. Go win a national title. Every time I step on the mat, my goal is to get my hand raised.”

The Cowboys are coming off their seventh consecutive Big 12 title.

“This was another stepping stone. One closer to nationals,” 197-pound No. 3 seed Preston Weigel (11-0) said of the Big 12 title, per The Oklahoman. “This is fun. We have a good team, and I’m proud to be a part of it.

“The big show is next. I think we got a shot at it. We perform right, and we get a few guys in the finals, and we can win it.”