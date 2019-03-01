How to Watch NFL Combine 2019 Online Without Cable

The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine is upon us. For the last few days, various position groups have conducted interviews and medical examinations at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Now, it’s about on-field performances.

NFL Combine 2019 Preview

Quarterbacks will be looking to differentiate themselves, such as Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins. Fellow Buckeye Nick Bosa is returning from his core muscle injury that held him out for much of last season.

Overall, of course, it’s the biggest pre-draft stage to climb up the charts in the eyes of fans and scouts. For analysts such as Gil Brandt of NFL.com has a handy chart that provides target measurables for each position.

When you watch the NFL combine workouts this week, keep this chart handy. These are my target test results for each position and event. pic.twitter.com/w3yzY8PcGF — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) February 25, 2019

The on-field events are as follows:

Saturday: QB, WR, TE workouts

Quarterbacks will dominate the headlines on Saturday. 5 signal-callers appear to be potential first-round picks, including Murray and Haskins.

The pair were Heisman finalists, with the latter becoming the second-straight Sooner to take home the honors after Baker Mayfield (last year’s top pick to the Cleveland Browns). Haskins amassed gaudy statistics, tossing for 4,833 yards and 50 touchdowns, including a 20-for-31 effort for 396 yards and 6 scores against rival Michigan.

Also keep on eye on Missouri’s Drew Lock, Duke’s Daniel Jones and West Virginia’s Will Grier.

All of the above will throw to a healthy combination of large targets and small slot receivers. Steve Smith Sr., former NFL receiver and NFL.com analyst, points out 10 receivers worth watching this weekend.

Stanford’s JJ Arcerga-Whiteside and Notre Dame’s Miles Boykins both stand over 6-foot-3 and present jump-ball abilities in the red zone. On the smaller end, South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel is a speedster whose dangerous in the open field, as he demonstrated with 4 return touchdowns in his Gamecock career.

Ole Miss trots out D.K. Metcalf, as well. The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder is sure to impress with his measurables.

@dkmetcalf14 is one hell of a player. He can do it all!

Plus, he looks like a madden created player: pic.twitter.com/V9s9wYanjq — Corey Ashburn (@CoreyAshburnPFN) February 22, 2019

Two Iowa tight ends are looking to sneak into the early rounds. Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson combined for 88 receptions for 1,279 yards and 13 scores.

Sunday: DL, LB workouts

Bosa will likely follow his brother Joey, a defensive end for the Los Angeles Chargers, and get drafted in the top-3. The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers hold the top-2 picks, and will be looking to see how he has recovered from his season-ending injury.

His main competition along the defensive front will come from Alabama’s Quinnen Williams. The Crimson Tide tackle will skip the bench press due to a finger injury, according to Ian Rappaport. He proved his strength all last year, often beating double-teams.

At linebacker, several linebackers need to exhibit full recoveries from late-season injuries. Michigan’s Devin Bush, who exited the Ohio State game and missed the Peach Bowl, is an elite sideline-to-sideline defender.

Devin Bush is a baller. pic.twitter.com/wqmJNbhxdQ — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) January 8, 2019

Cameron Smith from Southern Cal missed several games in 2018 due to hamstring issues. Despite this, he registered 354 tackles as a 4-year starter for the Trojans.

Monday: DB workouts

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports graded two SEC cornerbacks atop his power rankings list for defensive backs entering this weekend.

On LSU’s Greedy Williams: “Williams is everything you want from a No. 1 cornerback. He’s long, fluid in his hips, has lightning quick feet and knows what to do when the ball arrives. A little more weight wouldn’t hurt him.”

On Georgia’s Deandre Baker: “Baker reminds me of Tre’Davious White. Not someone who’ll wow you with his physical stature, twitch, or length. But his vast experience (and productivity) in the SEC has led to him being a mirroring magician. He stays glued to receivers and has awesome awareness.”

This weekend is the major event leading up to the NFL Draft, which starts Thursday, April 25 in Nashville.