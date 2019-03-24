Oregon vs UC Irvine Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 12 seed Oregon Ducks (24-12; Pac-12 Conference at-large) take on the No. 13 seed UC Irvine Anteaters (31-5; Big West Conference tournament champion) in a South Region Round of 32 matchup at SAP Center in San Jose, California as the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament continues on Sunday afternoon.

Oregon vs UC Irvine Preview

Oregon remained the hottest team in the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament with a no-doubt 72-54 win against Wisconsin. Many experts picked the Ducks, so this game shouldn’t really be considered an upset. After an unbeaten first day, the Badgers’ loss was the first the Big Ten Conference saw during the opening two nights of the NCAA Tournament.

Despite not having Bol Bol, their best player, head coach Dana Altman has the Ducks easily playing their best basketball of the season at the right time. The momentum from a Pac-12 Tournament run and win until now has Oregon poised for a third Sweet 16 appearance in the past three seasons.

The Ducks’ unsung hero has been 6-foot-2 junior guard Payton Pritchard. Pritchard, who was named Most Outstanding Player of the Pac-12 Tournament after finishing with 20, 18 and 20 points in consecutive days against Utah, Arizona State and Washington, continued riding the Ducks’ wave of momentum into Friday. He finished with a team-high 19 points in the 18-point victory against the Badgers.

Altman has taken notice of Pritchard, who was on the Oregon roster that made the Final Four two years ago in Glendale, Arizona.

“He’s been unbelievable. His aggressiveness, offensively and defensively; his leadership; toughness. He’s been on another level here.”

The Anteaters’ performance Friday was their best of the season, more than good enough to get a few seconds in the inevitable “One Shining Moment” video once this year’s tournament is all said and finished. UC Irvine was a popular upset pick against Kansas State because the Wildcats’ best player, Dean Wade, was injured.

UC Irvine boasts two of the best junior guards in the tournament with Evan Leonard and Max Hazzard. The pair each scored 19 points to lead the Anteaters past the Wildcats. The Ducks have the size and length to contest the Anteaters, but will need to continue to shoot effectively in order to end UC Irvine’s bid to be this year’s “Cinderella” team.

The winner of Oregon vs UC Irvine will face the winner of Virginia vs Oklahoma in the Sweet 16. That South Regional semifinal game takes place at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky next weekend, and will be televised on CBS/TBS/TNT.