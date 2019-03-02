Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Toronto FC will host the Philadelphia Union at Talen Energy Stadium in each team’s 2019 MLS season opener on Saturday.

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: 6 ABC (local markets) and TSN 1/4 (Canada)

Live Stream for In-Market Viewers: PlayStation Vue and Hulu With Live TV both include 6 ABC for those in Philadelphia and surrounding markets. More information can be found below.

Live Stream for Out-of-Market Viewers: ESPN+ has every out-of-market MLS game. More information can be found below.

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Online

PlayStation Vue

If the game is in your market

PlayStation Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include 6 ABC if you live in the Philadelphia market. ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and Fox Sports 1, which will have MLS games throughout the season, are also included.

You can start a free five-day trial right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

If the game is in your market

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including 6 ABC if you live in the Philadelphia market. ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and Fox Sports 1 are also included in the channel package.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

ESPN+

If the game is out of your market

This is the easiest and cheapest way to watch most MLS games this season: You can watch all out-of-market MLS games via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN (no cable required) that has exclusive coverage of dozens of sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and other exclusives.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you live in the Philadelphia market, you can watch a replay of the game via ESPN+.

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Preview

In the 2018 regular season, only eight MLS teams surrendered fewer goals than the Union, who allowed 50. But they scored just 49. Only five teams had fewer.

In the offseason, they lost Czech midfielder Borek Dockal to Sparta Prague. He led the league in assists in 2018, with 18.

To fill the void, the Union signed Mexican international Marco Fabian.

“To play in the MLS was my choice … I already played in Mexico for many years so I was looking for new challenges to cement my legacy,” Fabian said on radio program Jorge Ramos Y Su Banda, according to ESPN. “This is a different stage in my career.

“Let’s be honest, I’m not coming to an elite league, but I come here to put myself in the best possible situation and to help the MLS to keep improving the level of the league.”

The 29-year-old added that discussions with Mexican MLS players like Carlos Vela and the dos Santos brothers, Giovani and Jonathan, helped convince him to join the league.

“I talked to them, they’re great friends. They already know the league so they gave me a lot of information about it,” Fabian told the radio show. “They also told me this league it’s not as easy as many people think because the level of play is much better now. And this is what I want, to increase my potential and you never know what can happen in the future.”

Toronto FC finished at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and 19th overall in 2018.

On Thursday, the franchise announced a contract extension for Jozy Altidore, keeping the star forward in Toronto through the 2022 season.

“This is my family, this club and this city,” the 29-year-old US international said in a statement, per the MLS website. “The fans, from the first day, they accepted me, they gave me the right to show what I’m all about, and they took me in. We’ve built something great together and I’m really eager to see what’s to come.”

Injuries limited Altidore to 13 MLS games last season. He scored seven goals.

He’s netted 45 goals in 88 MLS appearances since he left the Premier League to join Toronto in 2015.

“Jozy has been a big part of the organization and the new contract ensures that he will remain with the club for years to come,” Ali Curtis said, per the league’s website. “While it is important to make changes to your roster in different moments, continuity is also a critical component to successful organizations.”

“Jozy is an excellent player and he is capable of playing an enormous role in leading our club to success.”