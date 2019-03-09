Porter vs Ugas Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Shawn Porter will make the first defense of his WBC world welterweight title on Saturday night when he takes on Yordenis Ugas inside Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

In the US, the main card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV: Fox (live in select markets) is one of 95 channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of fight on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fight on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue: PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include Fox (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the fight on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Porter vs Ugas Preview

After losing his IBF welterweight belt to Kell Brook in August of 2014, Porter went without a world title for more than four years until beating Danny Garcia in September to capture the WBC welterweight title.

Now that he’s finally back on top, the 31-year-old plans on sending a message that he’s here to stay.

“I appreciate Yordenis for stepping up and being the next guy in line,” Porter said. “I understand what that is. I understand what that feels like. I’m look forward to the challenge, and I’m looking forward to defending this belt with honor and keeping it around my neck and around my waist.”

Ugas, who is ranked ninth in the welterweight division by BoxRec (Porter is third), has reeled off eight straight wins since back-to-back defeats in 2014. He was a force in 2018, scoring TKO’s against Ray Robinson and Jonathan Batista and then routing Cesar Miguel Barrionuevo with two shutout scores of 120-108.

As such, the 2008 Olympic bronze medalist will get his first career shot at a world title on Saturday night.

“Hundred percent this is the biggest fight of my career,” Ugas said. “This is my first chance at a world title fight. Since the age of nine years old I’ve been boxing, and this is what I’ve always dreamt of. Boxing is my life. It’s everything for me. It’s always been. I just love being at the fights personally, just to watch the fights and attend them and be part of this world.

“On [Saturday] you’re going to get a great fight, an exciting fight, a war, a great world champion and someone looking to be a world champion. So I’ve got a destiny that I’ve got to fulfill, and [Saturday] is my opportunity to do that.”

Porter is the favorite, but he’s not underestimating the dangerous Ugas.

“Ugas is overlooked by most of boxing, especially my weight class,” he said. “You’re looking at myself and you’re looking at the other big names. If you’re not one of the big names, it’s, like, ‘Why would you fight that guy?’ There’s Keith Thurman, there’s Errol Spence, Pacquiao now and so forth. Yordenis is overlooked. Everybody’s expecting me to dominate him.”

In the co-main event, Francisco Santana (25-6-1) will take on Abel Ramos (23-3-2).

“The public wants great fights. That’s the mentality I always bring,” Santana said. “I fight with such spirit that everything’s on the line, trying to be the best version of myself.”