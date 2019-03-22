Purdue vs Old Dominion Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 3 seed Purdue Boilermakers will meet the No. 14 seed Old Dominion Monarchs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Purdue vs ODU Preview

The Boilermakers, who’ll be playing in their fifth straight NCAA Tournament, went 16-4 in Big Ten play to share the conference regular season title with Michigan State. They got upset by Minnesota 75-73 in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

Last year, Purdue was a No. 2 seed. But they couldn’t overcome the loss of starting center Isaac Haas to a broken elbow, falling in the regional semifinals.

“As a coach, you keep getting opportunities and they don’t have as many,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said, according to the Journal & Courier. “This is great for (seniors) Ryan Cline and Grady Eifert. They went to four tournaments in four years, but they went to back-to-back Sweet 16s and you want to do better.

“But you all know, it’s very fragile. The NCAA Tournament’s a crap shoot. You play on a neutral court and everybody’s good.”

Junior guard Carsen Edwards leads the team in points (23) and steals (1.4) per game, but he’s been dealing with a sore back. He’s shot 30.1 percent from the field and 21.2 percent from 3-point range over Purdue’s last seven contests.

“I’m just focused on this first game, honestly,” Edwards said, per the Journal & Courier. “I believe in my guys. I believe they’re going to give everything they have and Coach Painter’s going to try to put us in the best position. I’m just focused on the first game and giving everything I have.”

The Monarchs won the Conference USA regular season title with a 13-5 mark in league play, then won three times by six points or fewer in three straight days to take the conference tournament championship.

The school hasn’t been in the NCAA Tournament since 2011, when they went to the second round for a second straight year.

“We’ve had a lot of success but the one threshold we hadn’t crossed was the NCAA Tournament,” sixth-year head coach Jeff Jones said, according to The Virginian-Pilot. “So to be able to do that is certainly fulfilling. But we’re proud of what we’ve done over the last five years. But we don’t want to just have good games, and we don’t want to have just good seasons. We want to be a strong program and be a factor year in and year out.”

Old Dominion senior guard BJ Stith — whose dad Bryant Stith had a 10-year NBA career and serves as an ODU assistant coach — averages 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, both team highs.

Fellow senior guard Ahmad Caver is second on the team at 16.5 points per game. He leads the Monarchs in assists (5.6) and steals (1.4) per game.