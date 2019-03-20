How to Watch St John’s vs Arizona State Basketball Online

No. 11 seeds the Arizona State Sun Devils and the St. Johns Red Storm will play at University of Dayton Arena on Wednesday in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.

St. John’s vs Arizona State Preview

Both teams needed at-large bids to make the big dance and gathered to learn their fate on Selection Sunday.

The Red Storm went just 8-10 in Big East play before getting knocked out of the conference tournament in the quarterfinals.

“I felt a little stress as the picks were going away,” St. John’s head coach Chris Mullin said, according to Newsday. “I saw in the room there was a little tension. That was a new experience. At 55, that’s pretty cool to go through something you haven’t been through. The room was getting tense.”

St. John’s had a pair of signature wins in the regular season, besting then-No. 10 Marquette on the road and downing then-No. 13 Villanova at home. Point guard Shamorie Ponds dropped 26 and 23 points in those games, respectively.

The point guard leads the team in points (19.5), assists (5.2), and steals (2.6) per game. The Brooklyn native made the All-Big East first team for the second consecutive season.

“As it was winding down, I was just thinking, ‘Are we in? Are we in?’” Ponds said of watching Selection Sunday, per Newsday. “It definitely felt good to see the name pop up on the screen.”

St. John’s has lost four of their last five games.

“That was the appropriate way to handle things,” senior forward Marvin Clark II said, per Newsday. “We deserved it with the way we finished the season. I’ll just say it’s an ecstatic feeling. I felt we were going to get in, whether a play-in game or a very low seed against someone very good. I kept the faith.”

He added: “We have the talent to make a lot of noise in the tournament. Somebody gave us the nod and put us in the tournament. We have to take full advantage of it.”

This will be the Red Storm’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2015, when they fell in the second round.

Arizona State went 12-6 in Pac-12 play, earning the second seed in their conference tournament. They fell to the Oregon Ducks 79-75 in overtime in the semifinals.

Before conference play, they knocked off the Mississippi State Bulldogs, then ranked No. 15 in the nation, and the then-top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks.

Sun Devils freshman guard Luguentz Dort averages 16.1 points and 1.6 steals per game, both team highs. Senior forward Zylan Cheatham grabs a team-high 10.4 rebounds per contest to go with 11.8 points and 3.3 assists.

“We’re relieved and excited,” Cheatham said, according to The Arizona Republic. “Our work isn’t done. We know we have more in us to give.”