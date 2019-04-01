‘Talking Dead’ Live Stream: How To Watch Online Tonight

After The Walking Dead Season 9 finale airs tonight, you’ll no doubt want to watch Talking Dead as soon as possible. But unfortunately, this is the time of year when Talking Dead doesn’t air immediately after TWD, but later after another show airs. Read on to find out how to stream the show and what time Talking Dead is going to air.

What Time is ‘Talking Dead’ Airing?

TOMORROW: #TalkingDead is LIVE an hour later than usual, and we’ll be covering everything you’ll want to know about the Season 9 finale of #TWD with the help of the amazing @McBrideMelissa, who plays Carol, and #TWD Showrunner, @AngelaKang. Don’t miss it! pic.twitter.com/zlo5esdWk1 — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) March 30, 2019

Tonight, Talking Dead won’t be airing immediately after The Walking Dead. Instead, TWD will end at 10:09 p.m. Eastern (it’s a little longer than a normal episode) and it will be followed immediately by a series called Killing Eve, which will go about two minutes long. This means that Talking Dead will be starting at 11:11 p.m. Eastern (10:11 p.m. Central) and it will air for one hour.

By the way, Melissa McBride and Angela Kang, the showrunner, will be on Talking Dead tonight, so this promises to be an extra special episode.

How To Watch ‘Talking Dead’ Online

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch AMC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

AMC is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

AMC is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

AMC is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Additional Options Through AMC

In addition to being able to watch AMC live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via AMC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the AMC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Philo or FuboTV credentials to do that.

AMC Premiere

Cable login required. You can also watch through AMC Premiere, but this requires an extra cost. You can sign up right here, and you can get seven days free through your TV provider. You’ll need to log-in to your cable provider first, and then you’ll be able to stream the finale commercial free through your phone (iPhone supported), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Chromecast via the AMC app. AMC Premiere is still unavailable to watch on your computer.

Preview

Carol and Daryl’s relationship is one for the ages. It was heartbreaking to see her loss, but comforting to know that he was there for her. #TalkingDead pic.twitter.com/VB0Xb85WEk — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) March 28, 2019

Talking Dead is likely going to have some tough issues to tackle tonight, but maybe not as tough as last week. Last week a whole bunch of characters were killed, including three who were major characters on the show.

We lost two members of Hilltop that were introduced just for the episode, three Highwaymen, Nadia, Rodney, and Frankie. But even worse than that, we lost Tammie Rose Sutton, whom many have grown attached to. And we also lost Henry, Enid, and Tara — three major characters on the show. Their deaths were a surprise to fans who read the comics, since the head pike deaths were actually different characters in the comics. It seems that the show can still keep us on our toes.

The synopsis for the season finale of The Walking Dead reads: “In the aftermath of an overwhelming loss, the communities must brave a ferocious blizzard; as one group deals with an enemy from within, another is forced to make a life or death decision.”

Let us know what you thought about the episode by tweeting the author of this story. You can stay updated on new stories about The Walking Dead by joining the email list here and choosing the “Scifi and Fantasy TV” category.