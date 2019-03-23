How to Watch UFC Nashville: Thompson vs Pettis Online Without Cable

Anthony “Showtime” Pettis (21-8-0) moves to Welterweight as he prepares to take on Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (14-3-1) in the main event of UFC Fight Night from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday night.

The prelims start at 5 p.m. ET, while the main card begins at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of every fight:

How to Watch UFC Fight Night Nashville Online

UFC Fight Night Nashville Preview

Pettis, the former UFC Lightweight Champion, has bounced around weight classes the last few years, attempting to find any type of consistency. The 32-year old has dipped down all the way to 145 pounds, losing to Max Holloway after challenging for the interim title. At 155 lbs, Pettis was handed defeats at the hands of Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier.

“Showtime,” however, remains one of UFC’s most versatile and willing fighters. Included in his skill set is the openness to try anything, even if that is moving up a weight class again and entering the cage at 170 for the first time in his career.

Pettis and Thompson should be a natural slugfest, as both guys feel comfortable standing up and striking. Pettis doesn’t feel as if he’s giving anything to Thompson entering Saturday’s fight:

“‘Wonderboy’ Thompson is a dangerous opponent but I feel so comfortable in the striking matchup. Where he is good, I’m great and where he is bad, I’m even better. It’s all in. I have to get this win and I have to get it against a guy who is supposed to beat me.”

Thompson has been out of the Octagon for an extended period of time. His last appearance came 10 months ago in May 2018 at UFC Fight Night in Liverpool, England, when he lost to Darren Till via unanimous decision after Till failed to make weight. Reports say Thompson may have been nursing a knee injury, which is why it took him longer than usual to return this time around, but he should be ready for Pettis… and vice versa.

Here is a look at the rest of the main card:

Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs Anthony Pettis

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs Justin Willis

Lightweight: John Makdessi vs Jesús Pinedo

Flyweight: Jussier Formiga vs Deiveson Figueiredo

Featherweight: Luis Peña vs Steven Peterson

Women’s Flyweight: Maycee Barber vs JJ Aldrich

Thompson enters Saturday as the big betting favorite, and as it stands now would go off at -370. Pettis, sitting at +285, is the underdog likely because of the weight jump and unfamiliarity with entering the Octagon at 170 previously. As for the remainder of the quality main card, Blaydes (-260), Makdessi (-310), Figueiredo (-145), Pena (-250), and Barber (-250) are all the prohibitive betting favorites.