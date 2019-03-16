Utah State vs San Diego State Live Stream: How to Watch Mountain West Championship Online

The Utah State Aggies and the San Diego State Aztecs will play for the Mountain West Tournament championship at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday.

Utah State vs San Diego State Preview

The Aggies shared the conference’s regular season title with the Nevada Wolf Pack, going 15-3. The teams split their season series, so the Wolf Pack drew the No. 1 seed by virtue of a better record against the third-seeded Fresno State Bulldogs.

In the semifinals, Utah State trounced the Bulldogs 85-60.

“You could make a good case for this being our best game of the year,” Utah State junior guard Sam Merrill said, according to the Idaho State Journal. “… It has been a fun ride this year and glad to be back where the Aggies belong. … We want to cut down some nets tomorrow.”

The Aggies shot 48.5 percent from the field and 41.9 from deep, assisting 23 times on 32 field goals. They held Fresno State to 40.4 percent shooting from the field and 19.2 percent from distance.

“Fresno State is a very, very good team,” Utah State head coach Craig Smith said, per the Idaho State Journal. “We have so much respect for them. … We played a great game tonight on both ends of the floor. We played well on offense, but even better on defense.”

Merrill scored a game-high 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting to go with five assists and a pair of steals.

“We played well tonight. It started on the defensive end,” he said. “When we are going like that on defense, it ignites our offense.”

San Diego State went 11-7 in league play to earn the fourth seed. After slipping past the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels in the quarterfinals, they upset Nevada to reach the championship.

“We’re playing good basketball right now,” Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher said after the win, according to the Associated Press. “What that means for tomorrow, I don’t know. And if we do enough right things, we’ll give ourselves a chance to make it back to the NCAA Tournament again.”

SDSU held the No. 14 team in the nation to 37.9 percent shooting and just five assists on their 22 makes. Aztecs senior guard Devin Watson scored a game-high 20 points and added a game-high five assists.

Nevada and the Aztecs split their season series, with the Wold Pack taking their regular season finale on Saturday.

“It was not revenge,” Watson said, per AP. “I feel like every time we match up with Nevada it’s going to be a great game and the fans love it. They play hard and they’re a competitive team. We actually like playing them.”

Utah State and San Diego State split their season series, with each side winning at home.