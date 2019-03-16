Villanova vs Seton Hall Live Stream: How to Watch Big East Championship Online

The Seton Hall Pirates and the Villanova Wildcats will play for the Big East Tournament championship at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV: Fox (available live in select markets) is one of 85-plus live-TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

PlayStation Vue: PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include Fox (available live in select markets).

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (available live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Villanova vs Seton Hall Preview

Seton Hall was one of four teams to finish Big East play with a 9-9 mark, but they earned the third seed by having the best record in games against the other teams in the group.

After dispatching the Georgetown Hoyas in the quarterfinals, they edged the Marquette Golden Eagles 81-79 in a whistle-laden game to reach the finals.

“I’ve never had anything like that happen in a basketball game before,” Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski said of the officiating, according to the Asbury Park Press. “It’s unexplainable. Unexplainable.”

The officiating crew of James Breeding, Jeff Clark, and Tim Clougherty dialed up 49 fouls, nine technicals, four foul-outs, and three ejections. The teams combined for 85 free throws.

Pirates star Myles Powell went to the locker room in the second half after getting called for a second flagrant, thinking it warranted an automatic ejection. He was in tears when assistant coach Duane Woodward told him to return.

“It was crazy, just to be able to get called back into the game,” Powell said, per the Asbury Park Press. “I felt like I let my teammates down, so them giving me a second chance, I really appreciate it. Coach just said, ‘come back out,’ and once I heard that, I started wiping my tears. I’m like, ‘Come back out?’ And I just ran back out. I was just happy that they gave me a second chance.”

The junior guard led his team with 22 points and a game-high seven assists.

“Like I’ve been saying to the media all year, the best thing about this team is we’re fighters,” Powell added. “Our backs were to the wall the whole time. We came together as brothers and had each other’s back.”

Villanova crushed the Pirates in the teams’ first matchup this year, but lost to them by four on the road on March 9.

The Wildcats then closed the regular season with two wins to take the regular season title with a 13-5 mark, a game ahead of Marquette.

They bested the Providence Friars in the first round then needed overtime to overcome the Xavier Musketeers in the semis.

“It feels great for this young group to do that,” Villanova forward Eric Paschall said, according to the Associated Press. “It feels like we’ve come a long way. Everybody’s learning day by day to play Villanova basketball.”

Paschall played 43 minutes and scored five of his 12 points in the extra period. Fellow senior Phil Booth led all participants with 28 points and also dropped five in OT.

“Just leadership from two great seniors who have done it their whole careers, their whole lives,” Villanova head coach Jay Wright said, per AP. “We’re just really lucky to have these two.”