Virginia Tech vs Liberty Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 4 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (25-8; ACC at-large) take on the No. 12 seed Liberty Flames (29-6; Atlantic Sun Conference tournament champion) in an East Region Round of 32 matchup at SAP Center in San Jose, California as the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament continues on Sunday afternoon.

Virginia Tech vs Liberty Preview

The return of point guard Justin Robinson went well for Virginia Tech. Despite playing just 28 minutes, the 6-foot-2 senior guard, who has been out for the Hokies since Jan. 30 with a foot injury, made his presence known, and contributed nine points to the Hokies’ 66-52 win against the Saint Louis Billikens in the Round of 64.

It was the program’s first NCAA Tournament win in 12 years. Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams knows with Robinson — the school’s all-time assists leader — on the floor, the Hokies can be an entirely different team, one that is so much tougher, and smarter, to play against.

“It’s hard for me to quantify the peace that I have when 5 [Robinson] is on the floor. Statistically, I thought he was OK. But when the ball is in his hand, I feel like he is going to make the right decision for Virginia Tech.”

Robinson affects the game with his IQ and two-way play, but the Hokies’ best scorer is sophomore guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (team-leading 16.7 points per game this season). Alexander-Walker had the Hokies’ standout scoring performance in the win against Saint Louis, finishing with a game-high 20 points.

Liberty boasts a sensational guard of their own, redshirt junior Caleb Homesley. Homesley was one of the mid-major players who was on everybody’s radar come the opening round, and he certainly delivered. Against a game, tested Mississippi State squad, Homesley scored a career-high 30 points, including 22 against head coach Ben Howland’s Bulldogs in the second half, as Liberty rallied to knock off one of the better teams in the SEC this season, 80-76.

The Flames will also have to contain 6-foot-10 Kerry Blackshear Jr., who made his presence felt against the Billikens. Blackshear Jr. impacted the game in the paint finishing with 15 points, but 11-of-12 from the free-throw line as he forced the issue against Saint Louis.

Ja Morant and Murray State fell to Florida State on Saturday. That means Liberty, along with UC Irvine, remain the designated “Cinderella” teams of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

The winner of Virginia Tech vs Liberty will face the winner of Duke vs UCF in the Sweet 16. That East Regional semifinal game takes place at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. next weekend, and will be televised on CBS/TBS/TNT.