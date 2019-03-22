Virginia Tech vs Saint Louis Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 4 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (24-8; ACC at-large) take on the No. 13 seed Saint Louis Billikens (23-12; Atlantic-10 conference tournament champion) in an East Region Round of 16 matchup at SAP Center in San Jose, California as NCAA Tournament action continues on Friday afternoon.

Virginia Tech vs Saint Louis Preview

The Hokies get senior guard Justin Robinson back in the lineup on Friday. Robinson, who is averaging 13.7 points per game for the Hokies this season, sustained a left foot injury against Miami (FL) back on January 30 and hasn’t played since.

Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams knows his team, regardless of having Robinson in the starting lineup or not, has come to play, and continued coming to play.

“I don’t want it to come across arrogant at all, but if there was some category for effort across the country regardless of sport in college, I think we would win. I don’t mean this in the wrong way either, I don’t want to win so we can win. I want to win because that means we get to play again, and I’ve never seen in my career as a coach the connectedness and the effort that these guys play with.”

Virginia Tech’s regular season was highlighted by several key wins against ranked opponents, most notably early against Purdue and a 77-72 victory against Duke in Blacksburg back on February — the Blue Devils were still without Zion Williamson for that contest.

The Hokies’ inside-outside attack was one of the best in the ACC this season. A large part of that is because of 6-foot-10 junior forward Kerrry Blackshear Jr., who Jay Bilas regards as one of the best interior passers and defenders in the nation. Blackshear Jr. averages 14.7 PPG, while adding 7.4 rebounds to give Virginia Tech an important, menacing presence and mismatch in the paint.

The Billikens’ run through the A-10 Tournament was definitely shocking to most pundits. Saint Louis flat out stole a bid, and kept other bubble teams — Clemson, NC State, TCU, etc. — completely out of the field of 68.

The Billikens’ best player is 6-foot-6 senior guard Javon Bess, a former Michigan State standout. Bess averages 15.7 PPG, and will need to continue his standout performance in March in order to pull off a 4-13 upset — Bess averaged 16 PPG through four games in the A-10 Tournament last week.

The winner of Virginia Tech-Saint Louis takes on the winner of Mississippi State-Liberty in the Round of 32 on Sunday.