Washington vs North Carolina: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 1 seed North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the No. 9 seed Washington Huskies in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday.

Washington vs North Carolina Preview

The Tar Heels were on pace to become the second No. 1 seed to get knocked out of the tournament at halftime of their first-round tilt, trailing No. 16 seed Iona 38-33.

“[Head coach Roy Williams] just said that’s not the way we play, we need to pick it up,” UNC wing Cameron Johnson said of his coach’s halftime speech, according to the Associated Press. “And we received that message pretty loud and clear. We knew that the way we played in the first half was unacceptable.”

Johnson responded with a 3-pointer on the first possession of the second half then assisted on a bucket seconds later. The senior led the Tar Heels with 21 points, grabbing seven rebounds and tying a team high with four assists.

UNC dominated on the offensive glass, grabbing 20 to the Gaels’ two.

“Second half, Cam makes a big 3 the first possession, and all of a sudden we have a little more energy and passion about what we were doing defensively,” Williams said after the 88-73 victory, per AP. “And we defended, got some turnovers and got some points off that. And they missed some open shots as well.”

Washington leaned heavily on their defense in trouncing No. 8 seed Utah State in the first round. The Huskies are holding opponents to 45.7 percent shooting from inside the 3-point arc this season, ranking 25th out of 353 Division I teams. The Aggies shot 12-of-34 (35.3 percent) from that range on Friday, and 7-of-20 (35 percent) from deep.

Huskies guard Matisse Thybulle displayed what makes him the Pac-12’s two-time defending defensive player of the year, netting three blocks and five steals to go with 10 points. He leads the nation at 3.5 swipes per game and averages 2.2 rejections per contest.

The 6’5″ senior picked up a fourth foul with seven minutes remaining, but managed to avoid a fifth foul and automatic ejection.

“He makes the game different for anybody, and when you play against a team that has great ball movement, and they get good offensive rhythm, you’re going to be in trouble,” Washington head coach Mike Hopkins said, according to 247Sports. “And he disrupts rhythm. He disrupts offensive rhythm. You gotta think about him everywhere when he’s on the court; he’s blocking, he’s stealing. I think he’s the national defensive player of the year. And when he’s on the court there’s a different air of confidence with our defense. And just happy he was able to stay out and not get his fifth foul.”