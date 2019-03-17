Washington vs Oregon Live Stream: How to Watch Pac-12 Championship Online

The Washington Huskies will play the Oregon Ducks for the Pac-12 Tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada, on Saturday.

UW vs Oregon Preview

The Huskies went 15-3 in league play, winning the conference regular season title by three games.

After edging the USC Trojans 78-75 in the quarterfinals, they went scoreless in the first four minutes of their matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes then rallied for a 66-61 victory.

“Sometimes you got to create your own positive energy and just create that sense of urgency,” senior guard David Crisp said, according to The News Tribune. “That’s why sometimes we get down and we come back in the second half and it’s like, ‘Man, this team looks like a whole new team.’ It’s because that sense of urgency kicks in.”

Conference defensive player of the year Matisse Thybulle blocked three shots and added a steal, scoring 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting.

“Something we struggled with is maintaining leads and being able to step on guys’ throats when we get going,” the senior wing said. “And I think it showed a little bit today, we weren’t going to let up. A lot has to do with focus, focus and energy.

“And we know what’s on the line at this point, and no one is willing to give that up. We knew we had to stay focused and locked in, and by doing that we were able to keep the energy consistent and stay on them.”

Colorado turned the ball over 18 times and shot just 32.1 percent from the field.

“When you start seeing dudes getting mad at each other on other teams, yelling at each other and dudes just crumbling, that’s when we know,” senior forward Noah Dickerson said, per The News Tribune.

“This defense just gets in their heads. They’re not scoring. They can’t get stops. Our best offense is our defense. We get run-outs and things like that. When our defense starts, it’s something serious.”

The Ducks won their last four regular season games to finish with a 10-8 conference mark. After double-digit victories over the Washington State Cougars and the Utah Utes, they edged the Arizona State Sun Devils in overtime to reach the championship.

Oregon trailed by seven with four and a half minutes to play. Junior guard Payton Pritchard had a hand in the Ducks’ last four regulation field goals, scoring two layups and assisting on a pair of 3-pointers.

“The adrenaline carried us through to the finish line,” Oregon senior forward Paul White said, according to the Associated Press. “I think everyone was not worrying about it themselves or anything. We just wanted to get the win for the team.”