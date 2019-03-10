How to Watch Einstein & Hawking Documentary Online

The connection between Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking is explored in the special two-hour documentary, Einstein and Hawking: Unlocking The Universe.

‘Einstein & Hawking: Unlocking the Universe’ Preview

The timing of the premiere of Einstein & Hawking: Unlocking the Universe is scheduled purposefully for the one-year anniversary of the passing of Hawking, who died at the age of 76 on March 14, 2018. Interestingly enough, that was the same date Einstein was born–March 14, 1879.

Of course, many more connections between Einstein and Hawking, two of the greatest scientific minds in the history of the world, exist. This film examines those connections, exploring how Einstein’s general theory of relatively helped pave the way for much of Hawking and his numerous groundbreaking studies in the realm of physics, as well as how both men massively contributed to our understanding of the universe today.

The film is directed by Michael Lachmann, whose numerous filmmaking credits include work on Wonders of the Universe, Horizon, Wonders of the Solar System and Science Britannica. It’s produced by Steve Crabtree of the BBC.

“Joining forces with the best storytellers at the BBC, we’ve gathered some of the biggest names in physics to help put the spotlight on the mind-blowing discoveries of Einstein and Hawking,” said Mark Etkind, General Manger of the Science Channel.

Among the great minds who are featured in Unlocking the Universe:

Rai Weiss and Kip Thorne: Along with Barry Barish (who isn’t listed as being involved in the film), Weiss and Thorne shared the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics “for decisive contributions to the LIGO detector and the observation of gravitational waves”

Janna Levin: A theoretical cosmologist, Levin is an Associate Professor of Physic and Astronomy at Barnard College. Her research focuses on the early universe, chaos and black holes.

Jim Gates: Gates is a theoretical physicist whose work includes supersymmetry, supergravity and superstring theory. He’s the Ford Foundation Professor of Physics at Brown University, and you may also know him from his time on the PBS television series Nova.

Brian Greene: Also known for his work in superstring theory, Greene is credited for the co-discovery of mirror symmetry and the discovery of spatial topology change. He’s a professor of physics and mathematics at Columbia University, a New York Times best-seller and has appeared on television shows such as The Big Bang Theory and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.