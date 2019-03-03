How to Watch Free Solo Documentary Online for Free

Free Solo, which captured the Oscar for best documentary feature at the 2019 Academy Awards last weekend, is set to make its television debut Sunday, March 3, at 9 p.m. ET on the National Geographic Channel.

‘Free Solo’ Preview

Note: Spoilers about Hannoid’s climb follow

Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (Meru, Youssou Ndour: I Bring What I Love, Incorruptible) and Jimmy Chin (Meru, The Wildest Dream), Free Solo chronicles rock climber Alex Honnoid and his quest at a free solo climb of El Capitan, a near 3,000-foot vertical rock formation in Yosemite National Park.

Honnoid completed the climb, becoming the first person ever to top El Capitan without safety equipment. He accomplished the feat in just under four hours.

“This is the ‘moon landing’ of free soloing,” said Tommy Caldwell, who, along with partner Kevin Jorgeson, completed the first ever climb of El Capitan’s “Dawn Wall” in 2015.

Added Peter Croft, a free solo climber who completed a number of first ascents in the 1980’s, 90’s and 00’s: “It was always the obvious next step. But after this, I really don’t see what’s next. This is the big classic jump.”

It was an unbelievable athletic feat, and the film is right on par in terms of being an extraordinary artistic feat.

Premiered in August 2018, Free Solo captured a number of different awards, including “People’s Choice Documentary” at the Toronto International Film Festival and “Best Cinematography” (among others) at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards. Then came the big one last weekend, as it took home “Best Documentary Feature” at the Oscars.

“We ran into Taylor Swift at the Fox party,” Chin said. “She said she loved the film, and we got to hear her take. People who are truly the greats understand Alex Honnold’s dedication and love and commitment.”

But considering the source material, it isn’t exactly easy to watch for everyone. Even Mikey Schaefer, an experienced climber who was part of the cinematography team, had some trouble with a certain part.

“I think I … had a unique ability to understand what he was going through,” he said. “And I don’t free-solo, but I have climbed that route and I was the only person on the crew that’s actually climbed that route — with a rope. But I’ve gone up there and I’ve grabbed those holds.

“When he was going through the boulder problem [a particularly tricky part of the ascent], I’m intimately aware of the size of that hold and the difficulty of that move, so I think for me especially it was just really hard (to watch).”

Free Solo has a critics’ approval score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.