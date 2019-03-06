How to Watch ‘Hoarders’ Season 10 Premiere Online – Andy & Becky Episode

The premiere episode of season 10 for Hoarders airs in a special two-hour event, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT, on the A&E network. The show focuses on people who have let their garbage, messiness, or collecting take over their lives. Episode 1 focuses on two people – Andy and Becky. For those who would like to watch the new episodes of the show but don’t have a cable subscription, you may be looking for a way to watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of A&E on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

A&E is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch Hoarders live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including A&E. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the episodes live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Philo TV

A&E is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch the show live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

For a rundown on the first couple of episodes, read on below.

“HOARDERS” SEASON 10 EPISODE 1: The first episode of the season is titled “Andy & Becky” and the synopsis of what to expect states, “Andy and Becky feel it is their constitutional right to live however they choose, even if that’s among 250 tons of hoard; they soon find themselves in a battle with the city government that could end with them going to jail and losing their home.”

“HOARDERS” SEASON 10 EPISODE 2: “Dale” is the title of episode 2 of the season and it will air on March 12, 2019. The plot description of the episode reads, “Over the past three decades, Dale fills his Alaskan property with everything from decking from the Yukon River Bridge to more than 100 vehicles; hoarded out of his home and with a harsh winter approaching, Dale must clean up or face perishing.”

“HOARDERS” SEASON 10 EPISODE 3: Episode 3 of the new season is called “Linda” and it is scheduled to air on March 19, 2019. When it comes to the plot synopsis, the official description reads, “Linda does not allow her family into her home for years until a medical emergency exposes the secret she has been hiding; Linda’s daughter questions her mother’s sanity after she makes a shocking discovery.”

“HOARDERS” SEASON 10 EPISODE 4: “Patricia” is the name of the fourth episode for season 10 and the description for it says, “A retired nurse makes extra money selling things that other people have discarded, but is fined thousands of dollars a week because her three Florida homes are overflowing with her inventory.” This episode will air on March 26, 2019.

According to Distractify, when it comes to the premiere episode with Andy and Becky, the town rewrote their laws to make conditions like the ones at Andy & Becky’s house a punishable crime. Paul Rochon, who works with the Marysville code enforcement, said, “That’s one of the reasons we’ve sort of changed the code is because of this place.”