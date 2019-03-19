How to Watch ‘Love and Hip Hop Miami’ Season 2 Finale & Reunion Online

Love and Hip Hop Miami airs its season 2 finale and reunion episodes all in one night tonight, on March 18, 2019, starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT, on the VH1 network. The LHHMiami finale and part 1 of the reunion airs tonight, and part 2 airs on March 25, 2019. For those who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, there are several options available to watch the show online, with or without cable.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch VH1 live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

VH1 is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

VH1 is included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those who want to watch the show online, there are episodes of season 2, as well as the entire season, available on Amazon. Fans who have a cable subscription can use their TV provider info to watch the show on the VH1 website.

When it comes to the finale and reunion episodes, read on below for the episode descriptions.

“LOVE AND HIP HOP MIAMI” SEASON 2 FINALE: The finale episode airs on March 18, 2019, from 9:01 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT and 8:01 – 9:01 p.m. CT. The plot description of this episode reads, “Pleasure returns from Australia and goes on a solo press tour which presses Pretty Ricky to the limit; all gather for Spectacular’s bachelor party; Khaotic and Prince go head to head over salacious comments; Trina hits the stage.”

“LOVE AND HIP HOP MIAMI” SEASON 2 REUNION PART 1: In the description of part 1 of the reunion, it states, “During the reunion, Pretty Ricky tries to put their differences behind them, but old wounds run deep; Joy serves a dish of papers that Trick has no interest in cooking; TNT explodes.”

“LOVE AND HIP HOP MIAMI” SEASON 2 REUNION PART 2: Part 2 will air on March 25, 2019. No description of the second half of the reunion has been released yet.

If you haven’t gotten enough of Love and Hip Hop just yet, the original is currently wrapping up its ninth season and LHHAtlanta is soon to premiere. Love and Hip Hop Atlanta will premiere a new season on March 25, 2019.