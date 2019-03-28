How to Watch Marlins Games Online Without Cable in 2019

After a 63-win season last year, the Miami Marlins’ seemingly endless rebuild continues in 2019.

During the 2019 season, most Marlins games will be televised locally on Fox Sports Florida, while other games will occasionally be broadcast nationally on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking to cut the cable cord, here’s a rundown of the different options for watching Marlins games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

PlayStation Vue: “Core” package includes 75-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Florida (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN and MLB Network. Starts at $49.99 per month.

Hulu With Live TV: Includes Hulu’s on-demand streaming library and 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Florida (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. Starts at $44.99 per month.

FuboTV: Main package includes 85-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Florida (local markets), Fox and Fox Sports 1. Starts at $44.99 per month.

MLB.TV: Includes all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games. This is an option if you don’t live in the Marlins market. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

Amazon Prime MLB Channel: The same thing as MLB.TV, but you can watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than MLB’s. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

DAZN: Includes ChangeUp, a new daily live whiparound show that is basically MLB’s version of NFL RedZone, as well as exclusive coverage of other live sporting events, including all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights. $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Here’s a further rundown of what all these different services include, how to sign up and how to start watching Marlins games online:

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN, while the upper three bundles have Fox Sports Florida (if you live in the Marlins market) and MLB Network.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Marlins games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch games live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports Florida (if you live in the Marlins market), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. MLB Network is not available on Hulu, but those games are also on locally on Fox Sports Florida, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Marlins market.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Marlins games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

The main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports, includes 85-plus live-TV channels, including Fox Sports Florida (if you live in the Marlins market), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. MLB Network and ESPN are not available on FuboTV, but those games are also on locally on Fox Sports Florida, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Marlins market.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Marlins games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games (and other programs) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If You Live Out of the Marlins Market: MLB.TV

Those who live outside of the Marlins television market can watch a live stream of any non-nationally televised, out-of-market game on MLB.TV. If you want to watch all out-of-market teams, it costs either $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season. If you only want to watch Marlins games, it costs $91.99 for the season.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the MLB.com website, or you can can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the MLB At Bat app, which is available on iPads and iPhones, Android phones and Android tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other devices.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised game via the MLB.TV Amazon Channel. It’s ultimately offers the same content as the above MLB.TV option, though you’ll be able to watch via Amazon’s platforms.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the MLB.TV channel, you can watch every available game live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you’re looking for a viewing experience that more closely mirrors NFL RedZone–a show that jumps around with live look-ins from game to game at the most exciting moments–then DAZN’s new ChangeUp MLB show is the perfect option. It’s hosted on weekdays by Adnan Virk, Scott Rogowsky, Lauren Gardner, Tony Luftman and Alfredo Lomeli from 7 p.m. ET to the last pitch of the night, and on Saturdays and Sundays by Cespedes Family BBQ’s Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman from 10 p.m. to midnight ET.

Additionally, DAZN also comes with exclusive live and on-demand coverage of other sports such as boxing and MMA. Notably, all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights will be live on DAZN.

You can start a per-month or per-year subscription of DAZN right here, and you can then watch ChangeUp live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Marlins 2019 Preview

The Marlins ranked dead last in the NL in runs scored (589) and ERA (4.76) a season ago, going 63-98, the worst mark in the league and the fifth-worst in the majors.

The team was mostly inactive in free agency over the offseason, but added a pair of highly regarded veterans in outfielder Curtis Granderson and infielder Neil Walker.

“I don’t think I’ve found anyone that talks about Curtis Granderson and doesn’t talk about what kind of guy he is and what kind of teammate he is,” manager Don Mattingly said of the 38-year-old, according to The Palm Beach Post.

“He’s a straight up leader. He’s going to be good for us.”

JT Realmuto Haul

The team’s biggest move of the offseason came in February, when they shipped All-Star catcher JT Realmuto to the Philadelphia Phillies for young catcher Jorge Alfaro and a pair of pitching prospects, righty Sixto Sanchez and lefty Will Stewart.

Alfaro, No. 41 on Baseball America’s 2017 preseason list of top prospects, played 108 games for the Phils a season ago, slashing .262/.324/.407 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI. Sanchez came in at No. 13 on Baseball America’s preseason prospects list this year.

“I don’t try to put too much pressure on me,” Alfaro said in February, according to the Miami Herald. “Just enjoy my time, enjoy this game that I’ve been playing for a long time. It was my dream to come here and make it to the big leagues. … I don’t want to really think about what people say. I know how hard it is to get here.”

In spring training, knee inflammation limited Alfaro’s playing time and opportunities to familiarize himself with his pitchers in game situations, but Mattingly recently said he expected the catcher to be good to go on opening day.

“We’re really confident with where he’s at,” Mattingly said Friday after watching Alfaro play in a minor league spring training game on a back field, according to the Sun-Sentinel. “He did all the catching drills. He was all over the bases today; he scores from first, he scores from second. Four times up, he’s got three hits and a walk, so he looks pretty good as far as health-wise.

“He’s feeling good and you can see it. He’s got a confident look in his face. He knows he’s healthy now and he’s doing everything we’re asking him to and he’s recovering, he’s bouncing back the next day, he’s running and he’s doing everything.”