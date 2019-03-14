How to Watch The Players Championship 2019 Online

The Tournament Players Club at Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, will hold the 2019 Players Championship from March 14 to 17.

Coverage of the Players Championship will be televised on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday) and NBC (Saturday-Sunday), while PGA Tour Live will also have daily, all-day coverage of featured groups and players.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch the Players Championship via the PGA Tour Live Amazon Channel, which will have all-day coverage (Thursday through Sunday) of featured groups and players. This is different–and more extensive–than the television broadcasts.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the PGA Tour Live channel, you can watch complete coverage of the Players Championship live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

If you want to watch a live stream of the TV broadcasts, the Golf Channel and NBC (available live in most markets) are two of 85-plus live-TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Players Championship on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include NBC (live in select markets), while the upper three bundles include the Golf Channel.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the Players Championship on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including both the Golf Channel and NBC (available live in most markets).

You can start your “Hulu with Live TV” subscription right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Players Championship on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

2019 Players Championship Preview

Last year, Webb Simpson finished the first round of the event in a six-way tie for first place, then he tied the course record with a 9-under 63 in the second round for a commanding five-stroke lead.

He held on to finish the weekend at -18, four strokes ahead of Xander Schauffele, Charl Schwartzel, and Jimmy Walker, who tied for second.

“I was playing well going into this event,” Simpson recalled of his win at last year’s event in a recent interview with National Club Golfer. “I showed up after finishing 21st the week before in Charlotte. I was confident.

“I didn’t really think anything special was going to happen per se but I had a great first round and a memorable second round.

“Sometimes I think as an athlete, for whatever reason, all of a sudden you start performing at a much higher level and it’s kind of out of nowhere.

“That’s what happened and I rode the momentum into the weekend and held on to win.”

The tournament is being held in March for the first time since 2006, when Simpson was still playing for Wake Forest University. For 12 years it was played May, about a month after the Masters.

“I think the new date is actually going to make the event even bigger and more special, and I think more attention will be on it because … this is the first really big tournament of the year,” Simpson said, according to the PGA Tour website. “I think that’s special knowing that when the guys come here, they know that the best players in the world are going to be here for the first time maybe all season competing for the trophy.”

In the first round, he’ll be playing alongside Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed.

A month ago, Woods struggled with neck issues that affected his putting at the Genesis Open in Los Angeles and the WGC-Mexico Championship in Naucalpan; he three-putted 11 times and four-putted once across the two events.

“The putting feels so much better as I feel better,” Woods said, according to Golfweek. “That kind of goes hand in hand. Just like my golf swing. If my back’s aching, then I’m not hitting the ball hard and it’s not going very far, and I’ve hit some squirrelly shots.”

The 14-time major winner said the neck issues are a product of the spinal fusion surgery he underwent in 2017.

“That’s just because my lower back is fused, and so the stress has to go somewhere if I don’t have movement, and so it’s very important for me going forward since the surgery to keep pliable or else the stress is going to go somewhere else,” Woods said, per Golfweek. “I’ve got to keep the back moving, even though it’s fixed. I’ve got to stay fit, I’ve got to stay on it, and have to stay as loose as I possibly can for as long as I play out here.