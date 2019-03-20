How to Watch ‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists’ Online

The beloved series Pretty Little Liars is back with the spinoff The Perfectionists. The series takes place a few years after the events of the original, and follows a trio of new characters as they adjust to college.

The Perfectionists will premiere on Wednesday, March 20, at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Freeform on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Freeform.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will have new episodes of The Perfectionists after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Freeform.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Freeform is included in the “Sling Orange” channel package.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

“PLL: THE PERFECTIONISTS” PLOT SYNOPSIS: The official plot description for the new series states: “Set a few years after the events of Pretty Little Liars, three college friends struggle with the stress of being overachievers in the picturesque town of Beacon Heights. Meanwhile, Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal have left Rosewood to travel to Beacon Heights for a fresh start with their careers and families. When a murder happens in Beacon Heights — home to the prestigious Beacon Heights University, where excellence is a requirement — everyone is put on edge. The seemingly perfect town may not be so perfect after all.”

“PLL: THE PERFECTIONISTS” SEASON 1 EPISODE 1: The first episode is the pilot and it is described as this, “The town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from its top-tier college to its overachieving residents, but nothing is as it appears to be; when the high-stakes environment pushes the residents to a breaking point, someone snaps and a murder occurs.”

“PLL: THE PERFECTIONISTS” SEASON 1 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 is titled “Sex, Lies, and Alibis” and it airs on March 27, 2019. The description of the episode reads, “In the wake of Nolan’s murder, Ava, Caitlin and Dylan join forces to give themselves a credible alibi on the night in question; Alison goes toe-to-toe with Dana Booker, BHU’s new head of security, who is suspicious of Nolan’s ‘perfect’ posse.”

