How to Watch ‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ Documentary Online Without HBO

HBO’s new documentary, The Case Against Adnan Syed, is premiering Sunday, March 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The documentary airs in four parts, with the subsequent parts airing on the following Sundays at the same time.

‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ Preview

HBO’s synopsis for this four-part documentary reads: “Four-part documentary series from Oscar-nominated director Amy Berg that explores the 1999 murder of 18-year-old Hae Min Lee and the subsequent conviction of her ex-boyfriend Adnan Syed–a case brought to global attention by the hugely popular Serial podcast.”

The series is directed by Amy Berg and re-examines the case that Serial covered in Season 1, where Adnan Syed is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee.

The full description for the series reads, in part:

In production since 2015, The Case Against Adnan Syed closely re-examines the events leading up to Hae Min Lee’s disappearance, from high school romance, forbidden love and cultural conflict, to the aftermath of her disappearance, the original police investigation and the present day, when Syed awaits a new trial. Presenting new discoveries as well as groundbreaking revelations that challenge the state’s case, and featuring exclusive access to Syed, the defense team, the Syed family, friends and teachers of both students, and members of City of Baltimore law enforcement, the series traces how the rush to justice and Syed’s conviction in 2000 raised more questions than answers about what happened to Hae Min Lee, underscoring the instability of memory and conflicting eyewitnesses. In June 2016, Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Martin P. Welch vacated Adnan Syed’s conviction and granted him a new trial after new evidence challenged the reliability of cell phone data linking Syed to the crime scene, and a long-awaited alibi witness finally had her day in court. The State of Maryland appealed the lower court judge’s ruling, but on March 29, 2018, the Court of Special Appeals also ruled to vacate Syed’s conviction and granted him the retrial he has been waiting for.

Berg told Vulture she was glad to work on this series because she was dissatisfied with everything that had happened so far. She said the Jay Wilds story was confusing and Sarah Koenig was clearly leaning toward Syed’s Innocence, which sidetracked her a bit, in Berg’s opinion.