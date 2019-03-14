How to Watch ‘Top Chef’ Season 16 Finale Winner Results Live Online

The season 16 finale of Top Chef airs tonight, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT and 8:30 p.m. CT, on the Bravo network. There are three contestants left in the mix but only one of them will be the winner of Top Chef. For those who would like to watch the finale as it airs but do not have a cable subscription, there are still options for you. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Bravo on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Bravo is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Bravo. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Bravo is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those who prefer Amazon, the entire season 16 of Top Chef is available for purchase on Amazon. Individual episodes from the season are also available to buy on Amazon. So, if you missed an episode or two, you are in luck. For those with a TV provider, you can watch episodes of the show on the Bravo website.

The finale episode of the show tonight is episode 15 and the official description of what to expect states, “It’s the final showdown; the three remaining chefs must create the best four-course meal of their lives; Tom reveals in a twist that only two chefs will get the chance to serve their full menu; only one chef will emerge victorious.”

The final three contestants competing on the finale are Kelsey Barnard, Sara Bradley and Eric Adjepong. Ahead of the big finale, finalist Sara Bradley spoke with the Courier Journal and talked about what it was like to compete against her friend, Barnard. Bradley said, “I think having Kelsey on the show, it wasn’t always an advantage … But once we got down to the end, it started to be an advantage. There was a person there you knew you could trust. And it’s fun to see your friend succeed. Everyone was close and everyone was friends on the show, but Kelsey and I had a history. It was a good time.”