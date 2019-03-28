How to Watch Twins Games Online Without Cable in 2019

After a playoff appearance in 2017, the Minnesota Twins dropped back down to below .500 last year but have the pieces in place to bounce back to north of 81 wins in Rocco Baldelli’s first season as manager.

During the 2019 season, most Twins games will be televised locally on Fox Sports North, while other games will occasionally be broadcast nationally on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking to cut the cable cord, here’s a rundown of the different options for watching Twins games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

PlayStation Vue: “Core” package includes 75-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports North (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN and MLB Network. Starts at $49.99 per month.

Hulu With Live TV: Includes Hulu’s on-demand streaming library and 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports North (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. Starts at $44.99 per month.

FuboTV: Main package includes 85-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports North (local markets), Fox and Fox Sports 1. Starts at $44.99 per month.

MLB.TV: Includes all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games. This is an option if you don’t live in the Twins market. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

Amazon Prime MLB Channel: The same thing as MLB.TV, but you can watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than MLB’s. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

DAZN: Includes ChangeUp, a new daily live whiparound show that is basically MLB’s version of NFL RedZone, as well as exclusive coverage of other live sporting events, including all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights. $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Here’s a further rundown of what all these different services include, how to sign up and how to start watching Twins games online:

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN, while the upper three bundles have Fox Sports North (if you live in the Twins market) and MLB Network.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Twins games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch games live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports North (if you live in the Twins market), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. MLB Network is not available on Hulu, but those games are also on locally on Fox Sports North, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Twins market.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Twins games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

The main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports, includes 85-plus live-TV channels, including Fox Sports North (if you live in the Twins market), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. MLB Network and ESPN are not available on FuboTV, but those games are also on locally on Fox Sports North, so it’s not a big deal if you live in the Twins market.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Twins games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games (and other programs) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If You Live Out of the Twins Market: MLB.TV

Those who live outside of the Twins television market can watch a live stream of any non-nationally televised, out-of-market game on MLB.TV. If you want to watch all out-of-market teams, it costs either $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season. If you only want to watch Twins games, it costs $91.99 for the season.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the MLB.com website, or you can can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the MLB At Bat app, which is available on iPads and iPhones, Android phones and Android tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other devices.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised game via the MLB.TV Amazon Channel. It’s ultimately offers the same content as the above MLB.TV option, though you’ll be able to watch via Amazon’s platforms.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the MLB.TV channel, you can watch every available game live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you’re looking for a viewing experience that more closely mirrors NFL RedZone–a show that jumps around with live look-ins from game to game at the most exciting moments–then DAZN’s new ChangeUp MLB show is the perfect option. It’s hosted on weekdays by Adnan Virk, Scott Rogowsky, Lauren Gardner, Tony Luftman and Alfredo Lomeli from 7 p.m. ET to the last pitch of the night, and on Saturdays and Sundays by Cespedes Family BBQ’s Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman from 10 p.m. to midnight ET.

Additionally, DAZN also comes with exclusive live and on-demand coverage of other sports such as boxing and MMA. Notably, all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights will be live on DAZN.

You can start a per-month or per-year subscription of DAZN right here, and you can then watch ChangeUp live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Twins 2019 Season Preview

The Twins went 78-84 in 2018, finishing second in the weak AL Central. They scored 738 runs, good for sixth out of 15 AL teams, and posted a 4.50 ERA, ranking ninth.

The franchise was active in the free agent market this winter, landing DH Nelson Cruz, first baseman CJ Cron, second baseman Jonathan Schoop, and the defensively versatile Marwin Gonzalez.

Cruz hit 203 homers over the previous five seasons, the most in the majors.

“I don’t think we view Nelson just as a DH,” Twins general manager Thad Levine said, according to the Associated Press. “He’s clearly going to be occupying that spot in the lineup, but as we’ve intimated, and you’ve got to hear in his voice, what he brings to the table is so much more than that. So we did prioritize this type of offensive production. We did try to prioritize this type of quality of character and leadership.”

Cruz, who’ll turn 39 on June 1, played just 26.1 innings of defense a season ago, all in right field. He saw some action in right during spring training.

“I know my body,” Cruz said, per AP. “I know what I need to do to stay healthy first, you know? And what I do on a daily basis to prepare myself to be successful on the field, that’s the biggest difference.”

He noted that during the 2018 season, he considered a future in Minnesota: “I could not be more excited. Last year when I went to Minnesota, I was thinking ahead, ‘This should be a good fit for me, a team that has really good young guys with a lot of talent.’”

Miguel Sano to Miss a Month

Gonzalez will likely play all over the diamond for Minnesota, as he did in his Houston Astros days, but he’ll probably spend the bulk of the first month at third base, filling in for the injured Miguel Sano.

The 25-year-old Sano underwent a debridement procedure on his injured foot earlier this month. After an All-Star campaign in 2017, injuries and struggles at the dish held him to just 71 contests last season; he hit .199/.281/.398 with 13 home runs and 41 RBI.

He’s expected back in late April or early May.

“It’s a long season. I’m going to miss spring training,” Sano said two weeks ago, according to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. “I’m probably not going to start with the team right away. But I want to support the team. Five months, four months, whatever the time is, whenever I get back, I’m going to support the team and help for that period of time.”