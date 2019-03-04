How to Watch ‘Very Cavallari’ Season 2 Online

Kristin Cavallari is back with her reality show again, as her show Very Cavallari returns with a second season. Cavallari, her husband, and her dramatic employees are back on the E! network on Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. For those who want to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or are unable to log into a cable provider. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of E! on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

E! is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch Very Cavallari live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include E!.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch Very Cavallari live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including E!.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Very Cavallari live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

When it comes to what to expect on the show this season, Newsweek reported Cavallari saying, “It’s more about my personal life, this season. It’s more than just the drama, we have more comedy with Jay. There’s more heart.”

Cavallari and her husband, Jay Cutler, talk about their kids on the show, but the children do not appear and their faces are not shown in photos. The couple made the decision to keep them out of the spotlight for their kids’ privacy.

Recently, Cavallari talked about whether or not she would like to have more kids. When Us Weekly asked Cavallari if she wanted to add to her brood, Cavallari said, “No. That’s a hard no! We feel like a very complete family, especially because I got my girl and things are just so great … Why rock the boat?”

And, when it comes to rumors about the status of her marriage, Cavallari said, “I mean, it’s marriage. It’s ups and downs, and I think for us we’ve really switched roles. We went from it being about Jay’s career and his schedule and everything, to now, Uncommon James has been really taking off and the show and everything, and he’s at home. So, it’s just been trying to navigate this new normal. But I mean, things are fine. It’s all good!”

For details on some of the upcoming episodes of Very Cavallari read on below for a couple of the episode descriptions.

“VERY CAVALLARI” SEASON 2 EPISODE 1: “Don’t Want No Llama Drama” is the title of the premiere episode and the description of what to expect on the show reads, “Kristin and Jay move into their new home and expand their farm life family; Uncommon James is busier than ever and Kristin now has 55 employees; Kristin needs everyone to bring their A game, but Shannon is slacking.”

“VERY CAVALLARI” SEASON 2 EPISODE 2: The title of the episode is “Shake Ya Palm Palms” and episode 2 airs on March 10, 2019. The description of the episode reads, “Kristin balances business and pleasure as she heads to Palm Springs, Calif., for a campaign shoot; in Nashville, Brittany struggles to take control over a massive shipping issue; Jay has a hard time with Kristin always being out of town.”