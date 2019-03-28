How to Watch Yankees Games Online Without Cable in 2019

Following a 100-win season but early exit in the ALDS last year, the New York Yankees enter 2019 with goals of returning to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

During the 2019 season, most Yankees games will be televised locally on YES Network or WPIX, while other games will occasionally be broadcast nationally on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or MLB Network.

If you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking to cut the cable cord, here’s a rundown of the different options for watching Yankees games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

PlayStation Vue: “Core” package includes 75-plus live TV channels, including YES (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN and MLB Network. Starts at $49.99 per month.

Hulu With Live TV: Includes Hulu’s on-demand streaming library and 60-plus live TV channels, including YES (local markets), Fox, Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. Starts at $44.99 per month.

FuboTV: Main package includes 85-plus live TV channels, including YES (local markets), Fox and Fox Sports 1. Starts at $44.99 per month.

MLB.TV: Includes all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games. This is an option if you don’t live in the Yankees market. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

Amazon Prime MLB Channel: The same thing as MLB.TV, but you can watch on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than MLB’s. $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season.

DAZN: Includes ChangeUp, a new daily live whiparound show that is basically MLB’s version of NFL RedZone, as well as exclusive coverage of other live sporting events, including all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights. $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Here’s a further rundown of what all these different services include, how to sign up and how to start watching Yankees games online:

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN, while the upper three bundles have YES (if you live in the Yankees market) and MLB Network. WPIX is not available on PS Vue.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Yankees games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch games live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including YES (if you live in the Yankees market), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. WPIX and MLB Network are not available on Hulu, but if you’re in the Yankees market, most games are on YES, so that’s not a big deal.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Yankees games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

The main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports, includes 85-plus live-TV channels, including YES (if you live in the Yankees market), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. WPIX, MLB Network and ESPN are not available on FuboTV, but with most games coming on YES, that’s not a huge deal if you live in the Yankees market.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Yankees games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games (and other programs) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If You Live Out of the Yankees Market: MLB.TV

Those who live outside of the Yankees television market can watch a live stream of any non-nationally televised, out-of-market game on MLB.TV. If you want to watch all out-of-market teams, it costs either $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season. If you only want to watch Yankees games, it costs $91.99 for the season.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the MLB.com website, or you can can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the MLB At Bat app, which is available on iPads and iPhones, Android phones and Android tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other devices.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised game via the MLB.TV Amazon Channel. It’s ultimately offers the same content as the above MLB.TV option, though you’ll be able to watch via Amazon’s platforms.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the MLB.TV channel, you can watch every available game live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you’re looking for a viewing experience that more closely mirrors NFL RedZone–a show that jumps around with live look-ins from game to game at the most exciting moments–then DAZN’s new ChangeUp MLB show is the perfect option. It’s hosted on weekdays by Adnan Virk, Scott Rogowsky, Lauren Gardner, Tony Luftman and Alfredo Lomeli from 7 p.m. ET to the last pitch of the night, and on Saturdays and Sundays by Cespedes Family BBQ’s Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman from 10 p.m. to midnight ET.

Additionally, DAZN also comes with exclusive live and on-demand coverage of other sports such as boxing and MMA. Notably, all of Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and Anthony Joshua’s fights will be live on DAZN.

You can start a per-month or per-year subscription of DAZN right here, and you can then watch ChangeUp live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Yankees 2019 Season Preview

The 2018 New York Yankees are a bitter tale. After an ALCS finish (seven-game loss to the 2017 World Champion Houston Astros) the previous season, 2018 brought great success as first-year manager Aaron Boone guided the team to 100 wins.

It was the first time in nine seasons the Yankees broke the 100-win plateau, however, that milestone diminished quickly because of a four-game ALDS exit to their arch-rival, and eventual World Champion Boston Red Sox. A second straight Wild Card Game victory, against the Oakland Athletics, was the highlight of a quick playoff stay.

Last year the strength of the Yankees lied in two areas: the power-bats and the bullpen. New York hit a MLB-record 267 home runs, but the power dried up in the postseason. The Yankees boasted one of the league’s best bullpens, which was called on quickly and overused in a short-series exit against the Red Sox.

Projected Lineup

CF – Brett Gardner

RF – Aaron Judge

LF – Giancarlo Stanton

DH – Luke Voit

C – Gary Sanchez

3B – Miguel Andujar

1B – Greg Bird

SS – Gleyber Torres/Troy Tulowitzki

2B – D.J. LeMahieu/Gleyber Torres

Judge and Stanton really need no introduction. Judge’s massive spring performance speaks for itself. He will put his new plate approach to the test in 2019:

Sanchez is still a building block of the Yankees’ future, but he will need to be better at and behind the plate this season. Sanchez batted a paltry .186 — below the Mendoza line — last season, the worst average all-time by a Yankee with at least 350 plate appearances. The same can be said about Greg Bird, because if Bird doesn’t stay on the field, Luke Voit will move into the Yankees’ everyday role at first base despite his limitations — right now — with the glove.

Speaking of limitations with the glove, the same can be said about Andujar at third base. In his first full season, Andujar hit .297 with 27 home runs and 92 RBI, finishing second to Shohei Ohtani in the AL Rookie of the Year race. Andujar, though, was a -2.2 dWAR, committing 15 errors. If Andujar improves to league-average defensive metrics while improving his bat, he will be a major building block for the Yankees moving forward as well.

Projected Starting Rotation

James Paxton

Masahiro Tanaka

J.A. Happ

CC Sabathia

Gio Gonzalaez

Top Bullpen Arms

Aroldis Chapman

Dellin Betances

Zach Britton

The Yankees upgraded the rotation during the offseason. Cashman’s best move was using top pitching prospect Justice Sheffield and several others in a trade to land 30-year old starting pitcher James Paxton from the Seattle Mariners in December. Paxton was a legitimate second-tier ace in Seattle, and bolsters the Yankees’ rotation among the game’s elite when fully healthy.

“Health” is the key word; Luis Severino and his shoulder are reason for some concern. The yankees expect Severino back sometime in May, so for now the recent acquisition of Gonzalez, as well as performances from Luis Cessa and Domingo German will be key for the Yankees getting out of April with a winning record, which is certainly possible.

Key Injures:

1B – Greg Bird (elbow)

SS – Didi Gregorius (shoulder)

CF – Aaron Hicks (back)

SP – Luis Severino (shoulder)

RP – Dellin Betances (elbow)

Gregorius’ status in last year’s postseason was iffy, but he managed to work through an injury. Later on, it was revealed Gregorius injured himseld on a double in Game 2 of the ALDS, and would need Tommy John surgery, which he had way back in October.

Didi will be back during the regular season, likely sometime once the summer hits. Bird is expected to work through an injury early — what’s new? As for Betances and Severino, their statuses remain up in the air. As previously mentioned, Severino will “likely” be back sometime in May. Betances may need a few weeks to recover, but the anticipation is that he will likely need at least a month to fully clear himself as well. Hicks will likely be day-to-day for the first few days of the season.