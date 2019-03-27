How to Watch WGC Match Play 2019 Online Without Cable

The PGA Tour schedule prepares to get red hot heading into Augusta and Masters season. The 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play emanates from Austin Country Club in Texas and begins early Wednesday morning.

Coverage of the WGC-Match Play will be televised on the Golf Channel (Wednesday-Sunday) and NBC (Saturday-Sunday), while PGA Tour Live will also have daily, all-day coverage of featured groups and players.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the tournament on your computer, phone, or streaming device:

2019 WGC-Dell Match Play Preview

This is the fourth straight year this event will be held in Austin. Prior to that, the event was held at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California in 2015, and The Golf Club at Dove Mountain in Marana, Arizona from 2007-14. This is the third of four World Golf Championships this season.

The WGC-Dell Match Play is a round robin event. 64 golfers are divided into 16 different groups of four. A won match is worth a full point, and a halved match is (obviously) worth a half-point. At the end of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, each group leader in points advances on and continues to play throughout the duration of the weekend, World Cup-elimination style until an individual winner is determined.

To check out all the notable tee times and group pairings for this weekend’s event, you can find that information on the official PGA Tour website here.

Wednesday Tee Times:

Group 11:

10:20 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood vs. Byeong Hun An

10:31 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen vs. Kyle Staney

Group 6:

10:42 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau vs. Russell Knox

10:53 a.m. – Marc Leishman vs. Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Group 14:

11:04 a.m. – Tony Finau vs. Keith Mitchell

11:15 a.m. – Ian Poulter vs. Kevin Kisner

Group 3:

11:26 a.m. – Brooks Koepka vs. Tom Lewis

11:37 a.m. – Alex Noren vs. HaoTong Li

Group 10:

11:48 a.m. – Paul Casey vs. Abraham Ancer

11:59 a.m. – Cameron Smith vs. Charles Howell III

Group 7:

12:10 p.m. – Francesco Molinari vs. Satoshi Kodaira

12:21 p.m. – Webb Simpson vs. Thorbjorn Olesen

Group 15:

12:32 p.m. – Bubba Watson vs. Kevin Na

12:43 p.m. – Jordan Spieth vs. Billy Horschel

Group 2:

12:54 p.m. – Justin Rose vs. Emiliano Grillo

1:05 p.m. – Gary Woodland vs. Eddie Pepperell

Group 12:

1:16 p.m. – Jason Day vs. Jim Furyk

1:27 p.m. – Phil Mickelson vs. Henrik Stenson

Group 5:

1:38 p.m. – Justin Thomas vs. Lucas Bjerregaard

1:49 p.m. – Keegan Bradley vs. Matt Wallace

Group 13:

2 p.m. – Tiger Woods vs. Aaron Wise

2:11 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay vs. Brandt Snedeker

Group 4:

2:22 p.m. – Rory McIlroy vs. Luke List

2:33 p.m. – Matthew Fitzpatrick vs. Justin Harding

Group 9:

2:44 p.m. – Xander Schauffele vs. Lee Westwood

2:55 p.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello vs. Tyrrell Hatton

Group 8:

3:06 p.m. – Jon Rahm vs. Si Woo Kim

3:17 p.m. – Matt Kuchar vs. J.B. Holmes

Group 16:

3:28 p.m. – Patrick Reed vs. Andrew Putnam

3:39 p.m. – Sergio Garcia vs. Shane Lowry

Group 1:

3:50 p.m. – Dustin Johnson vs. Chez Reavie

4:01 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama vs. Branden Grace

Who to Watch Out For This Weekend

Three-time champion Tiger Woods (2003, 2004, 2008) is set to compete in this year’s event. Woods, who is the only player to ever win this event in consecutive years, spoke with the media in Austin briefly on Tuesday:

The rest of the world’s current best are also featured in this week’s field of 64, which should make the five days as interesting as can be. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson — who won this event back in 2017 — headlines the field, aiming to become the third No. 1 ranked golfer to win this event in the past three seasons, as well as join Woods as a repeat champion.

The defending champion is Bubba Watson, who won this event as a No. 35 seed in 2018. Also included are Rory McIlroy and Jason Day, who each won this event in 2015 and 2016 respectively. McIlroy did so as a No. 1 seed. Potential juicy Round of 16 matchups are aplenty, including a possibly Tiger vs. Rory heads-up battle.

This year’s collective purse ranges all the way up until $10,250,000. The winner is set to receive a cool $1,7450,000.