How to Watch Figure Skating World Championships Online in USA

It’s time for the 2019 World Figure Skating Championships, which take place in Saitama, Japan.

In the United States, coverage of the world championships will be televised (on a tape delay) on NBC Sports Network and NBC (schedule). But if you don’t have cable, you can watch NBCSN and NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Americans in the Event

Men’s singles: Jason Brown, Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou

Women’s singles: Mariah Bell, Bradie Tennell

Pairs: Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc

Ice dancing: Madison Chock and Evan Bates; Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker; Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue

Skaters to Watch

Nathan Chen came up short of a singles medal at the 2018 Olympics, but he did become the first skater to land five quadruple jumps in a single program, winning the free skate. He and his teammates won bronze in the team event.

A month later, he dominated at the 2018 World Figure Skating Championships, posting a combined score of 321.40 en route to gold; no other skater posted higher than 273.77.

Now the 19-year-old is competing while enrolled at Yale University.

“It was just an experience I didn’t want to give up on before I even tried it,” Chen said of attending college while competing, according to the Associated Press. “I’m really glad I gave myself a shot to attempt both. I’ve really, really enjoyed myself in college, and skating has been going well too, so I can’t really complain.”

Japanese 24-year-old Yuzuru Hanyu has taken gold in men’s singles in the past two Olympics. He missed the 2018 world championships with pain in his ankle, a year after winning the 2017 event.

Ankle issues have plagued him this season as well, forcing him to withdraw from the Grand Prix Final and the Japan nationals, both in December.

On Tuesday, he said he’s finally healthy.

“Before the season, I wasn’t in what I would say was an ideal 100 percent,” Hanyu said, according to the Associated Press. “But I can say I’m 100 percent heading into the world championships and I’m looking forward to competing.

“I’ve been in this position before where I came back from injury before the Olympics and that was valuable experience that will help.”

Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond, last year’s women’s singles champion, took this season off to contemplate her future. Rising Canadian star Aurora Cotop, 16, took silver at nationals in January, a year after winning gold at juniors.

This will be her first time skating at the world championships.

“Believe it or not, I know it sounds strange but my goal at these world championships is to be able to qualify to skate the long program,” Cotop said, according to CBC. “I know it doesn’t seem like a lot but doing a great short program and skating the free would be great.”