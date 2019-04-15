Nets vs 76ers Game 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Philadelphia 76ers (51-31; 0-1) aim to avoid an 0-2 hole when they host the Brooklyn Nets (42-40; 1-0) at Wells Fargo Center in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference First Round series on Monday night.

76ers vs Nets Game 2 Preview

The combination of D’Angelo Russell and Caris LeVert proved to be too much for the 76ers to handle in a 111-102 Game 1 loss. Russell led the Nets with 26 points, but it was LeVert who scored 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting as a reserve which made the difference for the Nets.

Heading into this series, head coach Kenny Atkinson had uncorked some creative rotations during the regular season and down the stretch due to significant injuries, most notably to LeVert and backup guard Spencer Dinwiddie; Brooklyn’s bench was a significant difference-maker in Game 1, outscoring Philadelphia 59 to 26.

Atkinson told reporters following the Game 1 victory:

“We weren’t rattled. You’re afraid with this crowd, and the team they have, that they’re going to knock you out of the box quick. I thought that we kind of took a couple of punches from them, took a couple of runs and still kept our composure. That’s big progress for us. Like I said before, earlier in the season, we just wouldn’t have the composure to close a game like that out.”

76ers head coach Brett Brown doesn’t have the luxury of an eight or nine-man deep rotation to count on anymore. While Jimmy Butler led the game with 36 points on 50% shooting, going 13-of-15 from the free-throw line, only two other teammates (Joel Embiid, 22 points, 15 rebounds; Boban Marjanovic, 13 points) finished the game in double-figures scoring wise for the 76ers.

Embiid, who was involved in a controversial bench incident with teammate Amir Johnson involving a cell phone (Johnson was fined by president Elton Brand, but ultimately stuck to the reasoning being checking on his daughter’s health) in the waning minutes of the Game 1 loss, was a paltry -17 on the court. Ben Simmons, the 2017 No. 1 overall pick, was no better. Simmons finished with just nine points, finishing 4-of-9 from the field. Tobias Harris, Philadelphia’s key Trade Deadline acquisition, was totally invisible in Game 1, finishing with an astonishing four points in 41 minutes.

While the 76ers will likely be more efficient in Game 2, they will still need a much more significant contribution from their bench. For better parts of this season, Brooklyn led the NBA in bench efficiency, while Philadelphia (currently 26th) hovered near the bottom of the league.

Last season, the Portland Trail Blazers were in a similar spot against the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference. After dropping Game 1 at home, the Trail Blazers never recovered, and would go on to be swept as a No. 3 seed against a No. 6 seed in the First Round.

The first-time All-Star Russell gives the Nets a bit of star-power, but ultimately Brooklyn defers a lot of the top-end talent on paper in this series to Philadelphia. The Nets, however, are the perfect example of a team that has figured out the mantra of: “the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.” The Nets are a live underdog, again, in Game 2.