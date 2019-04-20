76ers vs Nets Game 4 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Philadelphia 76ers (51-31; 2-1) have the opportunity to take a commanding 3-1 series lead as the Brooklyn Nets (42-20; 1-2) host their Atlantic Division rivals in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference First Round series at Barclays Center on Saturday afternoon.

76ers vs Nets Game 4 Preview

The 76ers were tasked with defeating the Nets in their own building without All-Star center Joel Embiid. Embiid, who missed Game 3 with what has been now diagnosed as a “sore knee,” has already been ruled doubtful for Game 4 on Saturday.

Joel Embiid is downgraded to doubtful for Game 4 with ongoing left knee tendinitis pic.twitter.com/WyJrzotFna — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) April 19, 2019

After a Game 1 win against the 76ers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, the Nets have fallen flat the past two games in Brooklyn. Ben Simmons finally came alive for the 76ers in Game 3, scoring a game-high 31 points, on 11-of-13 shooting, with nine assists in a 131-115 victory.

In addition to Simmons’ 31-point performance, Tobias Harris finished with a double-double, recording 29 points on 11-of-19 shooting while adding 16 rebounds (15 on the defensive end). JJ Redick was a difference-maker for the first time this series, posting 26 points while hitting five of nine three-point attempts, and Jimmy Butler added 16 points of his own.

Brett Brown adjusted his coaching strategy for Game 3 on the road, and the 76ers deployed a more balanced attack in the absence of Embiid, which ultimately paid off. Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters a better defensive effort will get the Nets back down Interstate-95 with a 2-2 split of the first four games.

“I think we have to look at everything. It starts defensively in terms of what we have to do. I think we look at lineups. It’s only 1-2. We come back here Saturday and if we win, it’s a different series.I think we have to look at some different things. Obviously, what we have been doing the last two games is not working.”

The Nets’ collective effort was there, but the starting unit isn’t giving Atkinson enough to match the 76ers’ starting unit. D’Angelo Russell and Caris LeVert led the way scoring 26 points each; Russell was in the starting lineup, however, LeVert was not.

Despite strong efforts from the duo, Russell finished with only three assists, and LeVert played only 28 minutes. Atkinson’s minutes distribution needs to be better in order to give his team the opportunity to avoid an early hole; Brooklyn trailed 32-24 after the first quarter in Game 3, and never held the lead again. That, and the Nets’ other four starters finished with 32 points combined.