76ers vs Raptors Game 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Toronto Raptors will host the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena for Game 2 for their second-round matchup of the NBA playoffs.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of TNT on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

TNT is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including TNT.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include TNT, but if you plan on keeping Vue for the rest of the NBA playoffs, you can get the “Core” bundle (65-plus channels, including ESPN, TNT and NBA TV) for $10 off your first two months right now.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

76ers vs Raptors Game 2 Preview

In Game 1, the 76ers jumped out to a 7-2 advantage in the opening two minutes before the Raptors stormed back to capture the lead and never gave it up, winning 108-95.

“I didn’t think we [were] moving great at the start, again,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said, according to the Toronto Star. “It’s the start of another big series and we weren’t pushing as hard as I would have liked. We weren’t cutting as hard as I would have liked, and [Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam] kind bailed us out and actually played enough offense to get us a nice lead there at the start. It was big to have those two guys step up and kind of jump-start us.”

Leonard went 16-of-23 from the floor for 45 points to go with 11 rebounds, a pair of steals, and a block. Siakam, the Raptors star’s fellow starting forward, shot a scorching 12-of-15 from the field, scoring 29 points and adding seven rebounds.

“Two really good players,” Sixers star center Joel Embiid said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Their two best players showed up. I didn’t tonight and I have to do a better job.

“I have a lot of respect for those guys. They showed up. … They did a good. Next time maybe just like they are doing to me and double-teaming me. Throw some double-teams and have a better game plan.”

Often covered by Marc Gasol — the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year who was acquired by Toronto from the Memphis Grizzlies in a midseason trade — Embiid shot just 5-of-18 from the field for 16 points.

“Their defense was fantastic (Saturday) night,” 76ers guard JJ Redick said, according to the Toronto Star. “I won’t bore you with the statistics, but we were significantly better when we passed twice or more, so we have to realize that this may not be a first-option offense for us. We may need to be able to get to the second side and second or third options to break down their defense.”

Philadelphia shot 35-of-89 (39.3 percent) from the field, turning the ball over 14 times. The Raptors went 41-of-79 (51.9 percent) with just 10 turnovers.

“Definitely a good feeler of a game,” Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry said, per The Star. “But we came out, just played our type of game, our brand of basketball. We didn’t play our best basketball defensively, I think. But it’s a feeler-out. Now they’ll make adjustments. We’ll make more adjustments. And that’s the great thing about the playoffs and a series — it’s one game.”