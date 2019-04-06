Avalanche vs Sharks Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Colorado Avalanche will visit the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports California (local markets), NBC Sports Washington (local markets), Altitude Sports (local markets) and ESPN+.

Avalanche vs Sharks Preview

On Thursday, the Avalanche bested the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in overtime to clinch a consecutive playoff berth for the first time since the 2005-06 campaign.

“That’s what we want,” Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon said, according to The Denver Post. “We’re a team that prides ourselves off being consistent, and if we’re going to eventually win a cup, we need to make the playoffs every year.”

MacKinnon set up the game-winner, finding Erik Johnson for the defenseman’s seventh goal of the season.

Colorado trailed 2-0 after the first period but got goals from Tyson Barrie and Carl Soderberg in the second and third periods, respectively.

“As a competitive athlete and hockey player, the goal should be to win a Stanley Cup,” defenseman Ian Cole said, per the Post. “Anything short of that is a failure. The first step of that is getting into the playoffs and it should never be, ‘If we get in.'”

It was Colorado’s eighth win in 10 contests.

“To kick down the front door and get in the playoffs and finish the way we finished is an exceptional job by our leaders, by all the guys stepping up,” Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said, according to the Associated Press. “I love the character and push and determination and will-to-win from our group.”

The Avalanche haven’t won a playoff series since they topped the Minnesota Wild 4-2 in the first round in 2008.

“Our mindset is not just going to be: ‘Yeah, we got in, great, let’s go have some fun in the playoffs,'” Bednar told the Post. “We’re going into it with a purpose and I think that’s the feeling our group will have. Because if we keep playing the way we’re playing right now, we can be a dangerous hockey team.”

Also on Thursday, San Jose topped the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 thanks in part to a 28-save performance from Aaron Dell. Sharks defenseman Brent Burns gave his side a 2-1 lead midway through the first period, then assisted on Gustav Nyquist’s tie-breaking goal late in the second.

They’d won just once in their previous 10 games.

“It was good to get a win,” Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer said, according to the Associated Press. “We are getting closer. Our detail is getting a bit better. Some guys who have been out of the lineup are starting to get their legs again. That takes a little bit of time. We are working our way there. It’s not there yet, but I am confident by next week that it will be.”

With 99 points, San Jose is the No. 2 seed in the West, but they can drop to No. 3 with a regulation loss and a Nashville Predators victory.