Bayern vs Dortmund Live Stream: How to Watch Der Klassiker 2019 Online in US

With the top spot in the Bundesliga on the line, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will meet in the second Klassiker of the season Saturday at Allianz Arena.

Bayern vs Dortmund Preview

Thanks to last week’s results, Dortmund hold a slight edge on Bayern for the Bundesliga’s top spot, with 63 points through 27 matches to the Bavarians’ 61.

The Black and Yellows topped Wolfsburg 2-0 behind a pair of late strikes by Spanish striker Paco Alcacer.

“We need a win like this,” Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel said, according to Bundesliga.com. “We knew at half-time that everyone needed to stay calm and we needed to be patient and stay focused until the end. It was good to score two goals but also to keep a clean sheet.”

Alcacer scored in the 90th and 94th minutes, giving him five goals in the 90th minute or later on the season.

“Paco’s crazy,” Witsel said, per the site. “I call him El Matador cos he doesn’t need a lot of chances to score. He did the same thing here against Augsburg and in the last minute again today. He hit it with a little bit more force cos he was closer to the goal.”

As Dortmund bested eighth-place Wolfsburg, who sit in a three-way tie for sixth place, their rivals drew 1-1 with 12th-place Freiburg.

“It’s a really important win and everyone knows our next game is in Munich,” Witsel noted, per Bundesliga.com. “Nobody expected Bayern to drop points in Freiburg before the games. Now we’re the leader we don’t need to change. We’ll go to Munich with the same motivation and do everything to win.”

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski bagged his 199th Bundesliga goal on a volley in the 22nd minute of his side’s draw, but squandered several ensuing opportunities.

“It definitely increases the pressure,” Bayern manager Niko Kovac told Sky, via TZ and Bavarian Football Works. “My players know what is at stake in this game and that we have to win the game. We’re staying positive and believe we have a chance.”

Dortmund’s Struggles at Allianz Arena

Dortmund have lost their last four Bundesliga matches against Bayern played at Allianz Arena, and have bested them there in league play just three times since Bayern moved into the stadium ahead of the 2005-06 season, drawing twice and losing eight times.

Dortmund won the sides’ November tilt 3-2 at Signal-Iduna-Park.

“It’s gonna be a hard game there but we did it here so why not there? We have to go there with the ambition to take three points,” Witsel said, per Bundesliga.com. “It’s dangerous there and you can lose so we have to give everything we can. I think we’ll have the same motivation, maybe even more. Every game is a final now and we have to do everything to try to win every game step by step.”